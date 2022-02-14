IPL Auction: How CSK, MI and the two new teams fared

Over two days of auction, 204 players were sold as the 10 franchises assembled their respective squads. Here’s how the two most successful franchises in IPL history and the two newcomers fared in the exercise.

Chennai Super Kings

Smart buy: CSK needed an opener after releasing Faf du Plessis. Picking Devon Conway for Rs 1 crore makes their batting line-up well-rounded.

Strengths: Seven all-rounders in Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Mitchell Santner, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo and Dwaine Pretorius. Their biggest strength remains MS Dhoni’s leadership.



Weakness: If any, probably the No. 3 spot, as replacing Suresh Raina is a tough ask.

Mumbai Indians

Smart buy: Tim David for Rs 8.25 crore, as the five-time champions needed a finisher after letting Hardik Pandya go.

Strengths: Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, and the x-factor the two players bring to the table. T20 batting is mostly about the top four and they have proven performers.

Weakness: Losing Pandya’s all-round ability could hurt them.

Lucknow Super Giants

Smart buy: Quinton de Kock for Rs 6.75 crore. He is an impact batsman at the top and a fine wicketkeeper.

Strength: Their bowling line-up, with the right mix of pace and spin.

Weakness: A top-heavy batting line-up and not much international experience in their Indian middle-order pack.

Gujarat Titans

Smart buy: Jason Roy for Rs 2 crore was a steal. A game-changer at the top, he can decimate any bowling attack on his day.

Strengths: Three impact fast bowlers in Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Alzarri Joseph. Also, Pandya as a finisher.

Weakness: They don’t have adequate cover for Roy at the top, as the English opener might not be available for the whole tournament.