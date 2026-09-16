IPL auction for 2027 season set for India return, says Arun Dhumal

After three editions in Dubai, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi respectively, the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the 2027 season will be held in India. (CREIMAS)

After three editions in Dubai, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi respectively, the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the 2027 season will be held in India, the leagues chairman Arun Dhumal said on Wednesday.

“Every year we try for this to happen in India, but we don’t get the venue given the heavy marriage season. So, we definitely want it to be here this year, given that it would be a smaller auction and hopefully we will get the venue,” Dhumal said to PTI. The host city of the auction will be decided based on the availability of BCCI’s preferred venue.

Meanwhile, two blockbuster trades have already been done this year before the upcoming IPL auction with India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav triggering major movement between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.