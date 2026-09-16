IPL auction for 2027 season set for India return, says Arun Dhumal

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After three editions in Dubai, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi respectively, the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the 2027 season will be held in India, the leagues chairman Arun Dhumal said on Wednesday.
“Every year we try for this to happen in India, but we don’t get the venue given the heavy marriage season. So, we definitely want it to be here this year, given that it would be a smaller auction and hopefully we will get the venue,” Dhumal said to PTI. The host city of the auction will be decided based on the availability of BCCI’s preferred venue.
Meanwhile, two blockbuster trades have already been done this year before the upcoming IPL auction with India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav triggering major movement between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.
Pant will rejoin his former franchise just two seasons after expressing a desire to leave. During the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, Pant was acquired by LSG for a record-breaking INR 27 crore – the highest winning bid in auction history. The switch back to Delhi will come with a substantial pay cut, trimming his earnings from Rs 15 crore to Rs 12 crore.
Pant endured two lean seasons as captain and batter at Lucknow, with the team failing to qualify for the Playoffs in the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
Individually too, Pant suffered two of his least productive seasons in his IPL career with LSG. He managed to score just 269 runs in the 2025 season, his worst return since his debut year in 2016, at a strike rate of 133.16 and average of 24.45 in 13 innings. The returns remained stagnant this year, with 312 runs coming at 28.36.
Meanwhile, Kuldeep will join the Super Giants at Rs 13.5 crore, the same fee for which Delhi had retained him in the current auction cycle. The left-arm spinner had an under-par 2026 season, picking up only 10 wickets in 12 matches. Lucknow will be the 31-year-old’s third IPL franchise since his debut with the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2016.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.