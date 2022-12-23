scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

IPL Auction 2023: Punjab Kings (PBKS) complete players list, PBKS squad for IPL 2023

IPL Auction 2023 Punjab Kings Team List: In order to sort their middle order issues, PBKS are likely to bid for an overseas batter at number 3.

IPL Auction 2023 | PBKS Team 2023 | Punjab KingsIPL Punjab Kings Team 2023: After releasing Mayank Agarwal, Punjab Kings will look to replace the batter. (Twitter/IPL)

IPL 2023 Punjab Kings Team Players List: After releasing Mayank Agarwal, Punjab Kings will look to replace the batter. In order to sort their middle order issues, they are likely to bid for an overseas batter at number 3. With Rahul Chahar by their side, Kings might wat another spinner and fast bowler to begin their new season with.

Punjab Kings | Purse remaining: Rs 32.2 crore | Available slots: 9 (3 overseas)

PBKS Players Bought in IPL 2023 Auction– Bidding yet to start

Retained Players: Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Raj Angad Bawa, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Nathan Ellis, Bhanuka Rajapakse

Released players: Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell , Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee

PBKS Full Squad for IPL 2023- The full list will be updated after the auction

