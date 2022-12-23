IPL Auction 2023: Punjab Kings (PBKS) complete players list, PBKS squad for IPL 2023

IPL 2023 Punjab Kings Team Players List: After releasing Mayank Agarwal, Punjab Kings will look to replace the batter. In order to sort their middle order issues, they are likely to bid for an overseas batter at number 3. With Rahul Chahar by their side, Kings might wat another spinner and fast bowler to begin their new season with.
Punjab Kings | Purse remaining: Rs 32.2 crore | Available slots: 9 (3 overseas)
PBKS Players Bought in IPL 2023 Auction– Bidding yet to start
Retained Players: Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Raj Angad Bawa, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Nathan Ellis, Bhanuka Rajapakse
Released players: Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell , Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee
