IPL Mega Auction 2022: 5 players that Rajasthan Royals may splash the cash on

IPL RR Team 2022 Players List: IPL Auction is an extensive process, that involves scouting, observing, analyzing, and evaluating several players, will see its culmination this weekend when the Rajasthan Royals, along with the nine other IPL teams, enter the IPL 2022 Player Auction to finalize the playing squads for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

Going into the Auction, the Royals will have Rs 62 crores in their purse, having retained three players in the form of Sanju Samson (Rs 14 crores), Jos Buttler (Rs 10 crores), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 4 crores). These numbers may look straightforward on paper, but there is an elaborate and complex system in place behind the scenes which aids the franchise in deciding who to build their team around.

This will be the 5th mega auction in the history of the IPL, and all previous ones have been extraordinarily surprising for very different reasons. From acquiring Ben Stokes in 2018 as the most expensive player at Rs 12.5 crores to smartly snapping up Shreyas Gopal the same year for the base price of Rs 20 lakh; from signing a 39-year-old game-changer in Brad Hodge in 2014 to adding a young and vibrant Ravindra Jadeja in 2008, the mega auctions have always been a surprising episode albeit one with substantial positive impact for the franchise. With another mega auction on the horizon, the Royals will continue to build and aim for a future.

Manish Pandey

A gun-fielder and a solid middle-order batsman, Manish Pandey has a wealth of IPL experience after stints in Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shakib Al Hasan

Another proven allrounder Shakib Al Hasan was released by KKR and is now available in the auction pool. With the ability to bowl quick and decisive spells in the middle overs and equally good contributions with the bat, Shakib is one player RR can target in this edition of the IPL auctions. In the IPL, he has played 71 matches and picked up 63 wickets at an economy rate of 7.44. With the bat, he has an impressive strike rate of 124.49

Lockie Ferguson

The tearaway fast bowler from New Zealand will be another player that the Royals might target. Ferguson has performed exceedingly well for the Kiwis and for Kolkata Knight Riders, with whom he has been in the last two editions of the Indian Premier League. In 22 matches in the IPL, Ferguson has picked up 24 wickets at a strike rate of 19.96.

Harshal Patel

After making his debut in 2012, Harshal Patel has gone on to play 41 matches across seven seasons. In his early years, Patel never made much of an impact but it was last year that he truly showed his potential to finish the season as the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021. He also registered his best figures of 5/27 in IPL 2021.

Shahrukh Khan

Named after a popular Bollywood star, Shahrukh is a right-hand batsman and can also roll his arm over. But it was his batting exploits in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy which will surely make him a big draw at the upcoming auction. Rajasthan certainly needs a finisher and Shahrukh fits the bill perfectly. During the final of SMAT 2021-22, he struck a last-ball six as Tamil Nadu needed five runs to win which further cemented his position as one of the top finishers in the Indian domestic circuit.