IPL Mega Auction 2022: Lucknow Super Giants may look to future on debut season

IPL LSG Team 2022 Players List: The mega Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is almost upon us as franchises get set to bolster their squads for the upcoming IPL edition. This year, the auction will be a 2-day event with 10 teams, instead of the regular 8, vying for the best players available.

One such team which is making its debut this year is the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) who will look to make some strong signings in their debut season at the mega auction. Having already signed KL Rahul as their captain for Rs 17 crore, they have made a pretty strong start. Along with Rahul, they have registered the signings of Australian pacer Marcus Stoinis for Rs 9.2 crore and rising talented spinner Ravi Bishnoi for 4 crore.

With three impactful signees already secured, here’s looking at some of the possible additions that LSG might make in the 2-day extravaganza on Feb 12-13:

David Warner

David Warner. David Warner.

One name strongly linked to all the teams this season is that of Australian star David Warner, who was released from SunRisers Hyderabad this year. With KL Rahul already in their books, it would be natural for the LSG to look for an equally impressive opening partner for him and that is where the swashbuckling Aussie comes in. Having endured a torrid time in last edition of the IPL, Warner seemed to get back to the groove in his national colours as he helped Australia lift the 2021 T20 World Cup. If LSG puts their money on him, we could witness a motivated player who will want to right last season’s wrongs.

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock. Quinton de Kock.

Quinton de Kock is one other name who can be deeply attractive to captain KL Rahul as his opening partner. He has a reputation of going after bowlers inside the powerplay and has done so with aplomb for the Mumbai Indians in the past few seasons. He will also be another choice because of the fabled left-right hand opener combination. With him, there is also an added advantage of getting a wicketkeeper who, as India witnessed in the recently-concluded South Africa series, is excellent behind the wickets.

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami. Mohammed Shami.

Another player who will be on the radar of all the IPL teams will be Mohammed Shami. He’s had a stellar IPL 2021 where he picked up 19 wickets in 14 matches while playing for the Punjab Super Kings. Even though he was not retained by the Punjab franchise, he will be the top bowling pick for all the franchises, including PBKS in the auction.

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan. Ishan Kishan.

Ishan Kishan is hot property in this edition’s IPL and any team getting him this season will be looking at a long-term investment. He has played just 10 matches in the IPL and has 241 runs and the only way to go from here is up. This pick might be a little out of their reach as a lot of the big franchises will go all out to secure Kishan’s services but if LSG can pull off this coup, they will be all set for a bright future.

Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan. Avesh Khan.

With Marcus Stoinis already in their bag, LSG will look for a pacer to partner him up front and this is where 25-year-old Avesh comes in. He had a splendid IPL season for Delhi Capitals last year where he played 16 matches and snapped up 24 wickets falling short of Harshal Patel’s 31 scalps. He would be keen to right that wrong this year.