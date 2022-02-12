scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 12, 2022
Must Read

IPL Mega Auction 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders Player complete players list, squad

IPL KKR Team Auction 2022 Players List, Squad: In retaining four players, the franchise has already invested 34 crores.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: February 12, 2022 12:24:23 pm
ipl, ipl 2022, ipl KKR, ipl KKR team 2022, ipl KKR team 2022 players list, ipl KKR squad, KKR team, KKR team 2022 players list, KKR team players list, KKR team 2022 players list, KKR squad 2022, KKR ipl squad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kolkata Knight Riders team 2022 players list, Kolkata Knight Riders team players listKKR in action. (IPL)

IPL KKR Team 2022 Players List: Keeping in mind the building of a competitive and experienced squad for the future, the importance of the upcoming auction automatically increases for the Kolkata Knight Riders. A lot of strategizing and planning is needed by the franchise in order to target the players in the IPL 2022 mega auctions, considering that this will possibly be the last mega auction in the IPL.

In retaining four players, the franchise has already invested 34 crores. Andre Russell has been retained for INR 12 crores, Varun Chakravarthy for INR 8 crores, Venkatesh Iyer for INR 8 crores and Sunil Narine for INR 6 crores. The franchise needs to complete an all-round squad in the 48 crores that are left with them.

Here are the players Punjab Kings have snapped up in the IPL auction

Pat Cummins ( Rs 7.25 crore)

Squad so far: 

Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer

Retained players:

Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Clinical India complete 3-0 ODI whitewash of West Indies
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 12: Latest News