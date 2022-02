IPL Auction 2022: Complete list of players sold, unsold on Day 1

One of the biggest gainer was South African pacer Kagiso Rabada who fetched more than a million dollar with Punjab Kings successfully buying him for Rs 9.25 crore. As it was known, senior India players had some great bids going their way with Shikhar Dhawan getting Rs 8.25 crore from Punjab Kings.

India wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan became the most expensive player in the IPL 2022 auction after Mumbai Indians secured his service for Rs 15.25 crore. Earlier, it was Shreyas Iyer, who also predictably, became one of the highest-paid player among the marquee set with Kolkata Knight Riders making a whopping bid of Rs 12.25 crore after an intense price war at the auctions.

IPL 2022 Auction Players Sold List With Price (₹):

Shikhar Dhawan- Punjab Kings – Rs 8.25 Crore

Ravichandran Ashwin – Rajasthan Royals – Rs 5 Crore

Pat Cummins – Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 7.25 Crore

Kagiso Rabada – Punjab Kings – Rs 9.25 Crore

Trent Boult – Rajasthan Royals – Rs 8 Crore

Shreyas Iyer – Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 12.25 Crore

Mohammed Shami – Gujarat Titans – Rs. 6.25 Crore

Faf du Plessis – Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 7 Crore

Quinton de Kock – Lucknow Super Giants – Rs 6.75 Crore

David Warner – Delhi Capitals – Rs 6.25 Crore

Manish Pandey – Lucknow Super Giants – Rs 4.60 Crore

Shimron Hetmyer – Rajasthan Royals – Rs 8.50 Crore

Robin Uthappa – Chennai Super Kings – Rs 2 Crore

Jason Roy – Gujarat Titans – Rs 2 Crore

Devdutt Padikkal – Rajasthan Royals – Rs 7.75 Crore

Dwayne Bravo – Chennai Super Kings – Rs 4.40 Crore

Nitish Rana – Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 8 Crore

Jason Holder – Lucknow Super Giants – Rs 8.75 Crore

Harshal Patel – Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 10.75 Crore

Deepak Hooda – Lucknow Super Giants – Rs 5.75 Crore

Wanindu Hasaranga – Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 10.75 Crore

Washington Sundar – Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 8.75 Crore

Krunal Pandya – Lucknow Super Giants – Rs 8.25 Crore

Mitchell Marsh – Delhi Capitals – Rs 6.50 Crore

Ambati Rayudu – Chennai Super Kings – Rs 6.75 Crore

Ishan Kishan – Mumbai Indians – Rs 15.25 Crore

Jonny Bairstow – Punjab Kings – Rs 6.75 Crore

Dinesh Karthik – Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 5.50 Crore

Nicholas Pooran – Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 10.75 Crore

T Natarajan – Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 4 Crore

Deepak Chahar – Chennai Super Kings – Rs 14 Crore

Prasidh Krishna – Rajasthan Royals – Rs 10 Crore

Lockie Ferguson – Gujarat Titans – Rs 10 Crore

Josh Hazlewood – Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 7.75 Crore

Mark Wood -Lucknow Super Giants – Rs 7.50 Crore

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 4.20 Crore

Shardul Thakur – Delhi Capitals – Rs 10.75 Crore

Mustafizur Rahman – Delhi Capitals – Rs 2 Crore

IPL 2022 Auction Players Unsold List With Price:

David Miller

Suresh Raina

Steve Smith

Shakib Al Hasan

Mohammad Nabi

Matthew Wade

Wriddhiman Saha

Sam Billings

Umesh Yadav

Adil Rashid

Mujeeb Zadran

Imran Tahir

Adam Zampa