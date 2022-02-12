IPL Auction 2022: Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapses on stage

The 2022 IPL auction in Bangalore on Saturday had to be paused after auctioneer Hugh Edmeades, 62, collapsed on stage. Update from the auction venue is that Edmeades fainted and thankfully there were no internal issues. He is recovering and feeling better after medical assistance, while the auction is set to resume at 3.30pm.

Mr. Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon. The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident & he is stable. Mr. Charu Sharma will continue with the Auction proceedings today. pic.twitter.com/cQ6JbRjj1P — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022

The incident happened when Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was under the hammer. Suddenly, Edmeades had a fall and everyone present was concerned. Far afield in England also, fans were worried.

Update from ground zero! Hugh Edmeades the auctioneer is fine but a bit shaken! Was a physical fall no internal issues with him #CricbuzzLive — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) February 12, 2022

England’s Barmy Army posted a tweet, saying: “Sending prayers to the IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades”.

Sending prayers to the IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades 🙏#IPLAuction — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) February 12, 2022

Edmeades, a London resident, has a 36-year-long career as an auctioneer. In 2018, the BCCI appointed him for the IPL auctions, replacing Richard Madley.