scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 12, 2022
Must Read

IPL Auction 2022: Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapses on stage

Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed mid-way through the IPL auction, which is being held in Bengaluru.

Written by Shamik Chakrabarty |
Updated: February 12, 2022 3:23:01 pm
Hugh EdmeadesHugh Edmeades was appointed by BCCI in 2018 to conduct the IPL auctions.

The 2022 IPL auction in Bangalore on Saturday had to be paused after auctioneer Hugh Edmeades, 62, collapsed on stage. Update from the auction venue is that Edmeades fainted and thankfully there were no internal issues. He is recovering and feeling better after medical assistance, while the auction is set to resume at 3.30pm.

The incident happened when Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was under the hammer. Suddenly, Edmeades had a fall and everyone present was concerned. Far afield in England also, fans were worried.
Follow IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates

England’s Barmy Army posted a tweet, saying: “Sending prayers to the IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades”.

Edmeades, a London resident, has a 36-year-long career as an auctioneer. In 2018, the BCCI appointed him for the IPL auctions, replacing Richard Madley.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Clinical India complete 3-0 ODI whitewash of West Indies
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 12: Latest News