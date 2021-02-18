scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 18, 2021
Latest news

IPL Auction 2021: ‘Morris bidding mayhem, bowlers’ day out, Pujara gets sold finally’

IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris' big payday at RR for Rs 16.25 crore came after another all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell, once again managed to attract a winning Rs 14.25 crore bid from RCB.

By: Sports Desk |
February 18, 2021 9:01:48 pm
IPL Auction 2021 was held in Chennai on Thursday. (IPL)

IPL Auction 2021 came up with a lot of talking points in Chennai on Thursday with South African all-rounder Chris Morris becoming the most expensive buy in the IPL auction history.

The 33-year-old’s big payday at Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore came after another all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell, once again managed to attract a winning Rs 14.25 crore bid from Royal Challengers Bangalore. New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson also joined Virat Kohli’s team for Rs 15 crore.

Punjab Kings, who went into the auction with the maximum purse among eight teams, paid Rs 14 crore to rope in Australian pacer Jhye Richardson hoping he will plug the gap in their leaking bowling department.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Among the players who went unsold were Hanuma Vihari, Marnus Labuschagne, Jason Roy, Adil Rashid, and Aaron Finch.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India keep WTC final dream alive as England trip on Chepauk
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 18: Latest News