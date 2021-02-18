IPL Auction 2021: ‘Morris bidding mayhem, bowlers’ day out, Pujara gets sold finally’

IPL Auction 2021 was held in Chennai on Thursday. (IPL)

IPL Auction 2021 came up with a lot of talking points in Chennai on Thursday with South African all-rounder Chris Morris becoming the most expensive buy in the IPL auction history.

The 33-year-old’s big payday at Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore came after another all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell, once again managed to attract a winning Rs 14.25 crore bid from Royal Challengers Bangalore. New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson also joined Virat Kohli’s team for Rs 15 crore.

Punjab Kings, who went into the auction with the maximum purse among eight teams, paid Rs 14 crore to rope in Australian pacer Jhye Richardson hoping he will plug the gap in their leaking bowling department.

Among the players who went unsold were Hanuma Vihari, Marnus Labuschagne, Jason Roy, Adil Rashid, and Aaron Finch.

That is a peculiar start. Steve Smith, almost at base price to @DelhiCapitals. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 18, 2021

Looking forward to joining @RCBTweets for this years @IPL

Can’t wait to put everything I have in to helping us lift the trophy! — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) February 18, 2021

14.25 crores without hitting a single six last season! Maybe he is in for his economy with the ball 😛 #maxwell #IPLAuction2021 — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) February 18, 2021

Very good buy for @KKRiders. 3.2 for @Sah75official. Think he would have got higher if there was greater clarity on his availability. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 18, 2021

Moeen Ali in the second #INDvENG Test in Chennai: Eight wickets

43 runs off 18 balls CSK were watching 😁#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/L5U1FQjju4 — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) February 18, 2021

Morris mayhem — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) February 18, 2021

Morris >>>Stokes at the #IPL!! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 18, 2021

Biggest all-time sales at the #IPLAuction: 🙌 CHRIS MORRIS: 16.25 crore, 2021 🔥

🙌 Yuvraj Singh: 16 crore, 2015

🙌 Pat Cummins: 15.5 crore, 2020)

🙌 Ben Stokes: 14.5 crore, 2017

🙌 GLENN MAXWELL: 14.25 crore, 2021 🔥 Two records have already been broken 👀 pic.twitter.com/Z1hM8VXrzu — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) February 18, 2021

See you soon @DelhiCapitals 😉🙌 — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) February 18, 2021

Maxwell and Richardson! Brand Australia always helps. Good to see Piyush Chawla with Mumbai Indians. A fine addition to an exceptional team. #IPLAuction2021 #IPL2021 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 18, 2021

Mi always smart at the auction. They got quality fast bowlers as well as Getting Piyush Chawla at reasonable price will fuel good spin department which I thinking was needed. #IPL2021Auction — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 18, 2021

So Krishnappa Gowtham becomes the most expensive uncapped player ever #IPLAuction2021 — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) February 18, 2021

Sorry, don’t understand bidding for Riley Meredith. 8cr?? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 18, 2021

Cheteshwar Pujara last played the IPL in 2014 for Kings XI Punjab. He has now been bought by CSK for the 2021 edition. Wholesome 🤗#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/HO8wIZIOHB — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) February 18, 2021

So happy for @cheteshwar1 👏👏🙏. Well deserved!! Go well buddy — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 18, 2021

Expected Jamieson to go high. But not this much. These mini-auctions are great to be at. Few options for franchises but decent purse available. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 18, 2021

Fabian Allen Jimmy Neesham and Liam Livingstone are superb bargains: all under a crore each #IPLAuction — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) February 18, 2021

IPL 2008 to 2019 ✔️

IPL 2021 ✔️ What a legend. #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/J4CaT2JIcC — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) February 18, 2021

How Adil Rashid doesn’t get a big IPL deal is beyond me !!!!! Why don’t the franchises go for him !?? With @rashidkhan_19 he is the best at the T20 format !!! Don’t get it … #IPLAuction2021 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 18, 2021

Cricket in his blood. Refined in the nets. Now ready to take the 22-yards by storm 💙 Welcome home, Arjun Tendulkar!#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/jncjVF64Lh — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 18, 2021