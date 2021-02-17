IPL Auction 2021: 292 players set to go under the hammer in Chennai

IPL Auction 2021 Date, Time: Here is all you need to know. (BCCI TV)

IPL Auction 2021 Date, Time, Players List, Teams: IPL 2021 Player Auction list will be held on Thursday where a total of 292 cricketers are set to go under the hammer in Chennai on February 18th. 1114 cricketers had initially registered for the auction. The final list was then pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players.

2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players – Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav – and eight overseas players – Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy & Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket.

12 players are in the auction list with a base price of 1.5 crores.

Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the IPL 2021 Player Auction in Chennai.

The Auction will start at 15:00 IST and will be broadcasted on Star Sports channels.

