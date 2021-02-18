scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 18, 2021
IPL Auction 2021: Cheteshwar Pujara roped in by CSK for Rs 50L, receives applause

Cheteshwar Pujara, who last featured in IPL seven years ago, has managed 390 runs at an average of 20.53 and strike rate of 99.74 in 30 IPL matches.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: February 18, 2021 7:24:47 pm
Cheteshwar Pujara is a red-ball specialist. (File)

Cheteshwar Pujara, the veteran red-ball specialist of India, sealed his comeback to the Indian Premier League on Thursday when Chennai Super Kings roped him in for Rs 50 lakh in the IPL 2021 auction.

After being bought by the MS Dhoni-led side, Pujara took to social media and posted a tweet with a caption: “Thank you for showing the faith. Look forward!”

The 33-year-old returned to the cash-rich Twenty20 league after seven years — the last time he played was for Kings XI Punjab in 2014.

Pujara has been a core member of India’s Test team, however, he has not been able to make an impact in T20s. In 30 IPL matches, he has managed 390 runs at an average of 20.53 and strike rate of 99.74.

On the other hand, Krishnappa Gowtham, an IPL regular who was released by Punjab Kings, was the second off-spinner CSK bought after Moeen Ali. With the hefty price tag, Gowtham became the most expensive uncapped buy in IPL history.

Among the players who went unsold were Harbhajan Singh, Hanuma Vihari, Jason Roy, Adil Rashid, Kedar Jadhav, Mustafizur Rahman, and Aaron Finch.

India keep WTC final dream alive as England trip on Chepauk
