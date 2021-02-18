IPL Auction 2021: Cheteshwar Pujara roped in by CSK for Rs 50L, receives applause

Cheteshwar Pujara, the veteran red-ball specialist of India, sealed his comeback to the Indian Premier League on Thursday when Chennai Super Kings roped him in for Rs 50 lakh in the IPL 2021 auction.

After being bought by the MS Dhoni-led side, Pujara took to social media and posted a tweet with a caption: “Thank you for showing the faith. Look forward!”

Thank you for showing the faith 🙏

Look forward! https://t.co/t7QlT6SGW1 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) February 18, 2021

The 33-year-old returned to the cash-rich Twenty20 league after seven years — the last time he played was for Kings XI Punjab in 2014.

Pujara has been a core member of India’s Test team, however, he has not been able to make an impact in T20s. In 30 IPL matches, he has managed 390 runs at an average of 20.53 and strike rate of 99.74.

Cheteshwar Pujara last played the IPL in 2014 for Kings XI Punjab. He has now been bought by CSK for the 2021 edition. Wholesome 🤗#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/HO8wIZIOHB — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) February 18, 2021

So happy for @cheteshwar1 👏👏🙏. Well deserved!! Go well buddy — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 18, 2021

Really delighted for @cheteshwar1 comeback in #IPL . Couldn’t have asked for a better captain than Dhoni who knows how to get the best out of each individual. #IPLAuction #IPL2021Auction pic.twitter.com/IToyc6NIFL — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 18, 2021

An applause in the Auction Room as CSK gets Pujara for 50L. Well played! 👏🏼 #IPLAuctions2021 — Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) February 18, 2021

Finally, Pujara gets sold. And the applause that broke out in the auction room told a story. Well done CSK #IPL2021 — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) February 18, 2021

Well done @ChennaiIPL @msdhoni for allowing @cheteshwar1 the respect he so thoroughly deserves. Very happy CSK went for Pujara #IPL2021Auction #Pujara — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) February 18, 2021

Can’t help but feel Pujara would be better off with a county stint than IPL. Especially with England tour coming up. #IPL2021Auction — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) February 18, 2021

In whichever way you look at the things, clapping in unison after Pujara was bought by CSK, was ridiculous. If all other teams had so much appreciation for Pujara, why didn’t they bid for him. My mind goes back to 2010 auction where Mohd Kaif was ridiculed #DoddaMathu #IPLAuction — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) February 18, 2021

Not sure if Pujara will get a game at CSK, but there could be a lot behind that move. A possible move from a rival club to IC-owned Vijay CC in TNCA League could be on the cards — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) February 18, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On the other hand, Krishnappa Gowtham, an IPL regular who was released by Punjab Kings, was the second off-spinner CSK bought after Moeen Ali. With the hefty price tag, Gowtham became the most expensive uncapped buy in IPL history.

Among the players who went unsold were Harbhajan Singh, Hanuma Vihari, Jason Roy, Adil Rashid, Kedar Jadhav, Mustafizur Rahman, and Aaron Finch.