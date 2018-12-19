IPL Auction 2019: Most expensive players

Jaydev Unadkat and Varun Chakravarthy kicked up bidding wars to become the joint most expensive players to go under the hammer, acquired by Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab respectively for Rs 8.4 crore in the IPL Auction 2019 on Tuesday.

Undadkat and Chakravarthy were followed by Sam Curran in the most expensive list as he went to KXIP for Rs 7.20 crore and Colin Ingram, who went to Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.40 crore. Meanwhile, Shivam Dube, Mohit Sharma, Axar Patel and Carlos Brathwaite were sold for Rs 5 crore each.

After buying him for Rs 11.5 crore at IPL 2018 auction, Unadkat, with base price Rs 1.50 crore, was released ahead of this year’s auction but the Royals bought him back for Rs 8.4 crore after fending off competition from Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and all-rounder from Tamil Nadu had his base price set for Rs 20 lakh but KXIP and RR went into a bidding war which was won by the former for Rs 8.4 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders won the bidding war for Carlos Brathwaite, with base price of Rs 75 lakh, for Rs 5 crore. Entering the bidding price for a base price of Rs 1 crore, Axar Patel was acquired by DC for Rs 5 crore after winning the bidding war against KXIP. CSK went all out to add the first player to the squad with bowler Mohit Sharma for Rs 5 crore. Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dubey, who has hit five sixes in an over twice this year, invited a bidding war before going to RCB for Rs 5 crore.

Mohammed Shami and Prabhsimran Singh went to KXIP for Rs 4.80 crore each, West Indies batsmen Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer to Sunrisers Hyderabad and RCB for Rs 4.20 crore respectively.

Here is the list of most expensive players sold at IPL Auction 2019:

