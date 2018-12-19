IPL Auction 2019: Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Chakaravarthy earn biggest bids, ‘brand’ Yuvraj Singh drops

In the IPL Player Auctions 2019 Jaydev Unadkat once again earned big as he was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.40 crore. He was earlier released by the Royals having splashed Rs 11.5 crore for him in the auction in January. Accompanying him in the Rs 8 crore club and as the most expensive buy from the bidding process in Jaipur was Tamil Nadu mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. He too was bought for a whopping 8.4 crore from a base price of 20 lakh by Kings XI Punjab. An architect turned cricketer, Chakravarthy performed well in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) for Madurai Panthers and led them to the title.

Advertising

KXIP fend off competition from Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals for his services. “We always knew that we will break the wall for him,” said KXIP CEO Satish Menon on the buy.

KXIP also spent big on England all-rounder Sam Curran, buying him for Rs 7.2 crore making him the most expensive overseas buy at the auction.

READ | (Who went where? | RCB squad | KXIP squad | RR squad | SRH squad | MI squad | CSK squad | KKR squad | Delhi Capitals squad)

Advertising

Another uncapped player in Mumbai allrounder Shivam Dubey also had the franchises on alert. Dubey came into the auction with five sixes in an over a day prior – a feat he was repeating for the second time in a year. He was bagged by Royal Challengers Bangalore for 5 crore.

Other players who made the big money moves were: Carlos Brathwaite (Rs 5 crore to KKR), Colin Ingram (Rs 7.2 crore to Kings XI Punjab), Axar Patel (Rs 5 crore to Delhi Capitals), Mohit Sharma (Rs 5 crore to Chennai Super Kings), Mohammed Shami (Rs 4.8 crore to Kings XI Punjab), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 4.2 crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Nicholas Pooran (Rs 4.2 crore to Kings XI Punjab).

Having gone unpicked in the first round of the auction, Yuvraj Singh and Martin Guptill were picked by Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively for their base price of Rs 1 crore. Yuvraj’s move to Mumbai is a fall from the highs of just five years ago when he had initially acquired bids of Rs 14 crore before becoming the most expensive player at Rs 16 crore. His stock has fallen since with Rs 2 crore spent by SRH a year ago reducing further to Rs 1 crore. Other bigwigs in Brendon McCullum, Morne Morkel, Cheteshwar Pujara and Dale Steyn did not attract any bids.

Other notable buys in the auction included Jonny Bairstow (Rs 2.2 crore to SRH), Varun Aaron (Rs 2.40 crore to Rajasthan Royals) and Hanuma Vihari (Rs 2 crore to Delhi). Among those who were bought back by their respective franchises were Lasith Malinga (Rs 2 crore to MI) and Wriddhiman Saha (Rs 1.2 crore to SRH).