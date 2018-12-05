IPL Auction 2019: Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch opt out, Sam Curran throws his hat in the ring

Australian ODI and T20 captain Aaron Finch and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell have decided to opt out of the IPL 2019 auction. The decision has been taken most likely keeping in mind Australia’s packed schedule before the World Cup which is followed by the Ashes series. However, England’s Sam Curran has thrown his hat in the mix in a group of nine capped players who have listed themselves at the maximum base price of Rs 2 crore. Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga, South Africa’s Dale Steyn are some of the senior statesmen in the fray. Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel are registered in the Rs 1 crore bracket.

Advertising

Finch was among the 11 players released by Kings XI Punjab while Delhi Capitals also axed Maxwell after a poor season last year. However, Maxwell’s troubles are counting to rise after he fell out of favour with Australian selectors and was overlooked for the Test tour of the UAE and home series against India.

Another Australian player who was released an IPL franchise was Mitchell Starc. Starc was informed by Kolkata Knight Riders that his services won’t be required by next year. “I got a text message two days ago from the owners of Kolkata saying I’ve been released from my contract,” Starc told reporters in Sydney. “At the moment I’ll be home in April,” news.com.au quoted Starc as saying. Meanwhile, Cricket Australia (CA) has already announced that anyone who goes to India must also make themselves available for the World Cup and Ashes in 2019.

Earlier, Maxwell was criticized by his ODI skipper Aaron Finch after failing to reproduce his all-round skills for the Australian ODI side. Finch made it clear that he was not impressed with just his batting abilities, and wants him to prove his worth as an all-rounder. “If you look at Glenn’s stats recently, he probably hasn’t made as many runs as he would have liked as a pure batsman,” Finch told reporters in Hobart. “Therefore for him to be in the side and as an all-rounder, he’s probably batting in that No.7 spot,” he had added.