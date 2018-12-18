IPL Auction 2019 Date, Time, Venue, Schedule, Players List, Rules, TV Timings IST: All you need to Know

IPL 2019 Auction moves from its regular programming of being stretched over two days and start in the morning to a mid-day affair in a single day. The auction will allow all franchises to firm up their strategies to pick the players they think would be best suited for their side. A total of 346 cricketers have been listed with the salary cap being raised from Rs 80 to Rs 82 crores.

With the removal of Richard Madley, a different auctioneer will be banging the gavel. That man is Hugh Edmeades but he will be overseeing an event that is far more low key compared to the marathon mega-auction of the previous season. The 346 cricketers in the auction will be split into three groups- batsman, bowler, and all-rounder. Ahead of the auction, every team provided a list of players retained and released. While most of the teams released quite a few players, defending champions Chennai Super Kings have released only three players.

Earlier, some of the big names including Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, and Mustafizur Rahman decided not to be included in the auctions, with one eye on the World Cup 2019.

When is the IPL 2019 auction?

The Indian Premier League 2019 auction will take place on Tuesday, December 18, 2018.

Where is the IPL 2019 auction venue?

The Indian Premier League 2019 auction will be held in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

What time will the IPL 2019 auction take place?

The Indian Premier League 2019 auction will start at 1430 hours IST.

Which channel will broadcast the IPL 2019 auction?

The IPL 2019 auction will broadcast on Star Sports Network. The coverage will be spread across Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star 1 Sports Telugu, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the IPL 2019 auction?

IPL 2019 auction live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the LIVE UPDATES of the auction on indianexpress.com.

Players released and retained

Mumbai Indians

Retained: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff

Released: Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Sharad Lumba, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, JP Duminy, Pat Cummins, Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dananjaya

Traded: Quinton de Kock from RCB

Salary cap available: 11.15 cr

Available slots: 7; Indian 6, Overseas 1

Rajasthan Royals

Retained: Ajinkya Rahane, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Gopal, Aryaman Birla, S. Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Stuart Binny, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mahipal Lomror

Released: D’Arcy Short, Ben Laughlin, Heinrich Klaasen, Dane Paterson, Zahir Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Jaydev Unadkat, Anureet Singh, Ankit Sharma, Jatin Saxena.

Salary cap available: 20.95cr

Available slots: 9; Indian 6, Overseas 3

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Retained: Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan

Released: Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha, Chris Jordan, Carlos Brathwaite, Alex Hales, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan

Traded: Shikhar Dhawan to Delhi Daredevils for Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem

Salary cap available: 9.70 cr

Available slots: 5; Indian 3, Overseas 2

Chennai Super Kings

Retained: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Billings, Mitchell Santner, David Willey, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi

Released: Mark Wood, Kanishk Seth, Kshitiz Sharma

Salary cap available: 8.40 cr

Available slots: 2; Indian 2, Overseas 0

Kings XI Punjab

Retained: Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, David Miller and Ravichandran Ashwin

Released: Aaron Finch, Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Barinder Sran, Ben Dwarshuis, Manoj Tiwary, Akshdeep Nath, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar and Manzoor Dar

Traded: Marcus Stoinis for Mandeep Singh with RCB

Salary cap available: 36.20 cr

Available slots: 15; Indian 11, Overseas 4

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Retained: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya

Released: Brendon McCullum, Corey Anderson, Quinton de Kock, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Sarfraz Khan

Traded: Mandeep Singh for Marcus Stoinis with KXIP

Salary cap available: 18.15 cr

Available slots: 10; Indian 8, Overseas 2

Kolkata Knight Riders

Retained: Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Released: Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Johnson, Tom Curran, Cameron Delport, Ishank Jaggi, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Javon Searles

Salary cap available: 15.20 cr

Available slots: 12; Indian 7, Overseas 5

Delhi Capitals

Retained: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Manjot Kalra, Colin Munro, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult

Released: Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Junior Dala, Liam Plunkett, Mohammed Shami, Sayan Ghosh, Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Naman Ojha

Traded: Shikhar Dhawan from SRH for Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem with Delhi Daredevils

Salary cap available: 25.50 cr

Available slots: 10; Indian 7, Overseas 3

What is different in this year’s auctions?

The player salary cap has increased. The cap for each team last season was a measly Rs 66 crores last year and that has gone up to a fairly more respectable Rs 80 crore. It is also set to go up to Rs 82 crore and Rs 85 crore in the next two years respectively. Adjacently, the squad size has gone down to 25 from 27. The teams can keep a maximum of eight overseas players, as opposed to nine last year, and the minimum number of players for each team is 18.

Players from the lower categories stand to gain more. All segments for the uncapped players have received a Rs 10 lakh-boost. The lower categories of capped players have increased to Rs 50 lakh and Rs 75 lakh, as opposed to Rs 30 lakhs and 50 lakhs last year.

Right To Match cards:

Franchises could retain five players with either direct retention or three through Right to Match cards that will be used during the auctions. Teams can only use a maximum of three RTMs, regardless of the number of players they managed to retain in the aforementioned lists submitted to the BCCI.

If a player has been successfully bought by one franchise, the team that he used to play for last year can use a Right to Match card to match the bid made by the former and keep the player with them. Those teams that have retained three players can only used the RTM card twice in the auctions.

Furthermore, if the three players are all capped players, the franchise can use the RTM only for an overseas or uncapped player.