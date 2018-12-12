IPL Auction 2019: Complete list of 346 players, with base price, to go under the hammer

The highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 auctions are around the corner with 346 cricketers, including 226 Indians, ready to go under the hammer on December 18 in Jaipur.

Advertising

Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Lasith Malinga, Shaun Marsh, Colin Ingram, Corey Anderson, Angelo Mathews, Sam Curran and D’Arcy Short have opted to be slotted in the highest bracket of Rs 2 crore. However, no Indian cricketer figures in the highest reserve price bracket of Rs 2 crore.

Jaydev Unadkat leads the pack of local players with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Yuvraj Singh and Axar Patel, Wriddhiman Saha. Mohammed Shami have set their base price at Rs 1 crore while Ishant Sharma and Naman Ojha will invite the first bid at Rs 75 lakh. Cheteshwar Pujara, Manoj Tiwary, Hanuma Vihari, Gurkeerat Singh and Mohit Sharma have set their base price at Rs 50 lakh.

While 1003 players had initially registered, the final list has been pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players, a BCCI release said.