Pandya to Punjab? Arshdeep, Vishnu Vinod on the table as MI weigh offers

Where does Hardik Pandya play next IPL season? It has been a question hanging over the IPL ecosystem since IPL 2026 ended. The answer is getting narrower, with Punjab Kings leading the way to sign the all-rounder and Rajasthan Royals still in the picture. The Indian Express understands that the deal, which has been hogging the headlines with multiple franchises speculated as his destination, is entering the final stretch and could be announced before Diwali.

After yet another disappointing season with Mumbai Indians, whom he has captained since 2024, Pandya had decided, as this daily reported, to part ways with the franchise for the second time. A return to Gujarat Titans was also explored early in the off-season, and the trade has remained a hot topic. It is understood that several franchises explored their interest, but not all went the distance. Two remain in the fray, with RR likely to tempt him with the captaincy as well. Ultimately, it comes down to what MI prefer. Retaining him remains a possibility, but is understood to be the last option.

To fix their holes, MI are weighing their options and believe the bowling needs immediate attention. Punjab Kings are ready to offer pacer Arshdeep Singh as part of the deal, along with one other player, most likely wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod. The swap looks the most tempting for MI, but they are hearing other offers too, including from Rajasthan Royals, who have offered Yashasvi Jaiswal among others.

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The Punjab deal appeals because in Arshdeep, MI get a proven fast bowler who would take care of the Powerplay. More importantly, he is a left-armer, which the franchise prefers, and can combine with Jasprit Bumrah at the death.

The talks have dragged on for months, but only in recent days have Mumbai been clear about what they need in return. There were murmurs that Suryakumar Yadav could also part ways with the franchise, but multiple sources have confirmed to this daily that the former India captain will stay with the five-time champions. With him staying, their batting looks as good as ever, and the franchise is exploring the bowling options others are willing to offer.

Kolkata Knight Riders also engaged with MI over a possible trade involving players, but could not go further as they were unwilling to release one of their mainstays.

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Chennai Super Kings, heavily linked with Pandya, are nowhere in the picture as things stand. They were keen on bringing the all-rounder to Chepauk, but their hands were tied in terms of a player deal. To bring in Pandya, they may have had to release one of their overseas players, which would only weaken them, and for a franchise expecting to gain from a trade that remained a barrier. The Indian Express understands that an all-cash deal was a non-starter. CSK are actively pursuing at least a couple of other players who would strengthen them next season. It is understood that they have also held discussions with Sunrisers Hyderabad about Liam Livingstone and are waiting for a reply.

There has been speculation about releasing Shivam Dube, but the franchise, and MS Dhoni in particular, see him as a valuable asset. He is also the only left-hander in their batting order, which explains why he has not been part of any deal. One of CSK’s targets happens to be a left-hander, but whether they land him depends on whom they offer in return or whether the other franchise is open to an all-cash deal.

Back to Pandya, there has been some hesitation among franchises to go all-out for him because of his injury history. He has not played a competitive fixture since the IPL, and the next edition could be the one in which he returns from a long injury lay-off. Given that record, a couple of franchises have remained sceptical about trade deals that involve their leading players.

Another prominent Indian player could also end up in a trade if a viable offer comes his franchise’s way. At least one franchise is understood to have shown interest and another is said to be weighing its options.

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There are also murmurs within the IPL ecosystem that more trades could be in the pipeline, said to be one reason the retention deadline has been extended by a couple of days. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the back-to-back champions, seem to be the lone franchise that has stayed silent throughout, because they have a settled squad.