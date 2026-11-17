IPL 2027 Retention Live Updates: All 10 teams will announce their retained and released players list today.

The IPL trade window ahead of the IPL 2027 Auctions will be briefly be closed in the evening today as the 10 teams will approach the Retention Day deadline.

With the upcoming auctions being the last mini-auction of the ongoing cycle, teams can work on retaining a chunk of their core for another season before massive overhauls.

Confirmed player transfers on retention deadline day Story continues below this ad Harshal Patel – SRH to GT – Rs 4 crore SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE LATEST UPDATES FROM THE IPL 2027 RETENTION DAY ANNOUNCEMENT Live Updates Nov 17, 2026 01:36 PM IST IPL 2027 Retention Live Updates: RR drop a hint Do we smell another trade before the deadline? https://t.co/bQQPArk6s3 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 17, 2026 Nov 17, 2026 01:32 PM IST IPL 2027 Retention Live Updates: Busy SRH SRH have been busy in the trade window. Here's a look at a couple of other moves they have sealed in this time: T Natarajan (DC to SRH; Rs 5 crore): Natarajan will be returning to his old employers, SRH, at the cost of a pay dip from Rs 10.75 crore to Rs 5 crore. Zeeshan Ansari (SRH to DC; Rs 40 lakh): The leggie will add to DC’s spin contingent, following Kuldeep Yadav’s departure. Nov 17, 2026 01:21 PM IST IPL 2027 Retention Live Updates: First trade of the window Shortly after the IPL 2026 season, the trade window was activated in a big swap between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. After a disastrous run as captain at the Lucknow Super Giants, Rishabh Pant moved back to his former franchise at nearly half the price of his record IPL 2025 Auction fee of Rs 27 crore. Instead, DC gave up on their premier wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav to his home state franchise. Nov 17, 2026 01:14 PM IST IPL 2027 Retention Live Updates: Just In - Harshal to GT Here's the latest confirmed trade on deadline day: Harshal Patel moves from SRH to GT "Harshal Patel will represent Gujarat Titans (GT) after a successful trade from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Patel, who was acquired for INR 8 crore by SRH at the TATA IPL 2025 Auction, will move to GT for INR 4 crore," an IPL statement read. Nov 17, 2026 01:13 PM IST IPL 2027 Retention Live Updates: Is this the year? Six Septembers have passed when MS Dhoni famously uttered those words that sent his hardcore fans into absolute delirium. "Definitely, not." He has dead-batted and defied the retirement question for six seasons since announcing his international retirement. From the league's wisest leader to its second-oldest Indian player ever, Dhoni has squeezed as much as possible out of his waning legs, and a dodgy knee that has given ample trouble over the last few seasons. As the franchise inevitably enters into full-fledged transition, will Dhoni finally pull the plug on his IPL career this evening? With Thala, you'll never know. Nov 17, 2026 01:06 PM IST IPL 2027 Retention Live Updates: Latest reports Reports have suggested that Sunrisers Hyderabad's swashbuckling opener Travis Head has intimated the franchise that he would give the upcoming season, considering Australia's immense workload for the summer in a World Cup year. Expect more of the Aussies to pull next year. Nov 17, 2026 01:01 PM IST IPL 2027 Retention Live Updates: Room for late drama Unlike trade windows in the past, the lead-up to the deadline day and the IPL 2027 Auction has seen considerable traffic, a couple of huge movements and neat steal deals between a few active franchises. There are about four hours to go to hit the 6 pm deadline and who knows, one can expect another surprise or two before sunset. Stay put for all updates from Retention Day! A fresh start Hardik can concentrate on what he brings to the team as an all-rounder, rather than being judged on every decision he makes as skipper. (CREIMAS) Sometimes, a change of dressing room can do a player a world of good. Hardik Pandya will hope that is the case when he begins a new chapter with Punjab Kings (PBKS) next season after Mumbai Indians (MI) and PBKS agreed to a trade involving him and Arshdeep Singh. READ MORE

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