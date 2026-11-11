IPL: Hardik Pandya traded to Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore, Arshdeep joins MI

Mumbai Indians have traded captain Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2027 retention deadline, with left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh joining the five-time champions in one of the biggest transfer deals ever in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Pandya, who began his IPL journey with MI in 2015 and later switched to Gujarat Titans in 2022 before returning to the franchise in 2024, has been traded for Rs 18 crore.

“Pandya will join PBKS at a fee of ₹18 crore, up from his existing fee of ₹16.35 crore, while Arshdeep will join MI at his existing fee of ₹18 crore,” an IPL statement read.

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