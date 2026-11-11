IPL 2027: Full list of players traded ahead of retention deadline

Rishabh Pant (Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to Delhi Capitals (DC); Rs 15 crore): After a nightmarish couple of seasons at LSG, the keeper-batter will reunite with DC. Familiarity has come at a cost for him, with his remuneration dropping from Rs 27 crore to Rs 15 crore.

Kuldeep Yadav (DC to LSG; Rs 13.25 crore): Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav will make the trip from Delhi to Lucknow. His salary remains intact.

T Natarajan (DC to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH); Rs 5 crore): On the likes of the Pant trade, T Natarajan will be returning to his old employers, SRH, at the cost of a pay dip from Rs 10.75 crore to Rs 5 crore.