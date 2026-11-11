IPL 2027: Full list of players traded ahead of retention deadline

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Rishabh Pant (Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to Delhi Capitals (DC); Rs 15 crore): After a nightmarish couple of seasons at LSG, the keeper-batter will reunite with DC. Familiarity has come at a cost for him, with his remuneration dropping from Rs 27 crore to Rs 15 crore.
Kuldeep Yadav (DC to LSG; Rs 13.25 crore): Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav will make the trip from Delhi to Lucknow. His salary remains intact.
T Natarajan (DC to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH); Rs 5 crore): On the likes of the Pant trade, T Natarajan will be returning to his old employers, SRH, at the cost of a pay dip from Rs 10.75 crore to Rs 5 crore.
Zeeshan Ansari (SRH to DC; Rs 40 lakh): The leggie will add to DC’ spin contingent, following Yadav’s departure. There has been no change in his salary.
Liam Livingstone (SRH to Chennai Super Kings (CSK); Rs 6 crore): The English all-rounder has found a fifth home in CSK, with his revised salary being less than half of the Rs 13 crore Hyderabad signed him for.
Jack Edwards (SRH to CSK; Rs 3 crore): A foot injury meant the Australian was ruled out before the start of IPL 2026. Now in yellow, he will have a second shot at life in the IPL.
Khaleel Ahmed (CSK to SRH; Rs 4.8 crore): With his two-year stint at Chennai coming to a close, the left-arm seamer will now bowl in tandem with Pat Cummins.
Nathan Ellis (CSK to SRH; Rs 2 crore): Like Edwards, Ellis too could play no role in IPL 2026 owing to an injury. Now back in form, Hyderabad will have high expectations of him.
Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians (MI) to Punjab Kings (PBKS); Rs 18 crore): The all-rounder moves to PBKS which will be his third IPL franchise since he debuted in 2015. He moves on from MI after a three-year stint as captain.
Arshdeep Singh (PBKS to MI; Rs 18 crore): The left-arm pacer joins MI after spending eight seasons at PBKS, where he established himself as one of their important bowlers.