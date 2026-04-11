IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi grabs Orange Cap from Yashasvi Jaiswal; Dhruv Jurel leads RR’s victory over RCB

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi waves his bat as he leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India, Friday, April 10, 2026. (AP Photo)

After the rain at Guwahati, came the hailstorm of sixes and fours from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi! The 15-year-old from Bihar smashed his way to a 15-ball half century and then carried on to score a 26-ball 78 to lead the Rajasthan Royals’ chase of 202 runs at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. Rajasthan Royals eventually chased the target of 202 with two overs and six wickets left, with Dhruv Jurel scoring an unbeaten 81 off 43 balls while Ravindra Jadeja scored an unbeaten 24.

Such was Sooryavanshi’s impact on Friday that by the time he was dismissed, Rajasthan needed just 73 runs for victory off 71 balls. After the youngster departed, Royals lost a couple of wickets, but Dhruv Jurel guided their chase with a measured half century.