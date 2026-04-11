IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi grabs Orange Cap from Yashasvi Jaiswal; Dhruv Jurel leads RR’s victory over RCB

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After the rain at Guwahati, came the hailstorm of sixes and fours from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi! The 15-year-old from Bihar smashed his way to a 15-ball half century and then carried on to score a 26-ball 78 to lead the Rajasthan Royals’ chase of 202 runs at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. Rajasthan Royals eventually chased the target of 202 with two overs and six wickets left, with Dhruv Jurel scoring an unbeaten 81 off 43 balls while Ravindra Jadeja scored an unbeaten 24.
Such was Sooryavanshi’s impact on Friday that by the time he was dismissed, Rajasthan needed just 73 runs for victory off 71 balls. After the youngster departed, Royals lost a couple of wickets, but Dhruv Jurel guided their chase with a measured half century.
Thanks to Sooryavanshi’s heroics with the bat, Rajasthan Royals managed to score 97/1 at the end of powerplay, which was not just Rajasthan’s highest powerplay score ever in their IPL history but also the highest powerplay score for any team in the league this season.
RR vs RCB IPL 2026 Match Live Scorecard: Check Here
In past games of IPL 2026, the Rajasthan Royals opening pairing of Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal had been unbeaten through the powerplay overs. But today, even after Orange Cap holder Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for 13 in eight balls, Sooryavanshi bullied Bengaluru bowlers, hitting them for eight fours and seven hits over the ropes. By the time he was dismissed himself, Sooryavanshi had snatched the Orange Cap from Jaiswal.
Earlier, after two rain interruptions had delayed the start of the game, Rajat Patidar played a captain’s knock for RCB, his score of 63 off 40 balls salvaging a fighting total for Bengaluru after they had slumped to 125/7 at one stage.
Virat Kohli (32 off 16) got off to a fast start, but could not carry on at the top of the order. RCB got their final flourish from the pairing of Venkatesh Iyer (unbeaten 29 off 15) and Romario Shepherd (22 off 11).
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