IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: RR end playoff race with 30-run win over MI

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Rajasthan Royals have Jofra Archer returned figures of 3/17 as he spearheaded Rajasthan Royals’ defence of a target of 206 against Mumbai Indians and thus ensured that they seal the last playoff spot in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). RR beat MI by 30 runs and thus brought to an end the race for the playoffs. They jumped past Punjab Kings to finish fourth in the league table, having got to 15 points in 14 matches. PBKS finished on 14. Kolkata Knight Riders, who are facing Delhi Capitals in the second match of the day on Sunday, also had an outside chance to finish fourth had RR lost this game and so their race has also been run.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

Rajasthan Royals leapfrogged Punjab Kings and made the final playoff spot their own with the win over Mumbai Indians.

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 14 9 5 0 0.783 18 2 Gujarat Titans (Q) 14 9 5 0 0.695 18 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q) 14 9 5 0 0.524 18 4 Rajasthan Royals (Q) 14 8 6 0 0.189 16 5 Punjab Kings 14 7 6 1 0.309 15 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 6 1 0.011 13 7 Chennai Super Kings (E) 14 6 8 0 -0.345 12 8 Delhi Capitals (E) 13 6 7 0 -0.871 12 9 Mumbai Indians (E) 13 4 9 0 -0.510 8 10 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 14 4 10 0 -0.740 8

(IPL points table updated after MI vs RR game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

There was no changes in the Orange Cap race after MI vs RR on Sunday. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains fourth having managed to score just four runs.

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR 1 Sai Sudharsan (GT) 14 638 157.92 2 Shubman Gill (GT) 13 616 161.67 3 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 14 606 159.47 4 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) 14 583 232.27 5 Ishan Kishan (SRH) 14 569 178.36

(Orange Cap table is updated after the MI vs RR game)

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 (Purple Cap List)

Jofra Archer jumped to third on the Purple Cap table after his stellar performances. He returned figures of 3/17 on the night and even scored a crucial 32 runs in 15 balls.

POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) 14 24 8.07 2 Kagiso Rabada (GT) 14 24 9.18 3 Jofra Archer (RR) 14 21 8.76 4 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 14 21 10.52 5 Rashid Khan (GT) 14 19 8.71

(Purple Cap table is updated after MI vs RR game)

Story continues below this ad

IPL Today Match Summary (MI vs RR)

The Mumbai Indians-Rajasthan Royals clash on Sunday had not just the attention of a packed Wankhede Stadium, but also the Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders camps. In the end, RR, helped by a collective batting effort and Jofra Archer’s brilliance, prevailed to knock the other two contenders out of the playoff race.

After many seasons of failing to hit his straps, Archer has bowled with renewed venom in IPL 2026, and came into the final league match in excellent rhythm. The strong crowd of schoolkids raised their voices to the highest decibel level when Rohit Sharma made his way to the centre, and his duel with Archer was the one to watch out for. The pacer got out-swing on his first two balls and then, off the fourth, got one to move away sharply.