IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: RR end playoff race with 30-run win over MI

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Rajasthan Royals have Jofra Archer returned figures of 3/17 as he spearheaded Rajasthan Royals’ defence of a target of 206 against Mumbai Indians and thus ensured that they seal the last playoff spot in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). RR beat MI by 30 runs and thus brought to an end the race for the playoffs. They jumped past Punjab Kings to finish fourth in the league table, having got to 15 points in 14 matches. PBKS finished on 14. Kolkata Knight Riders, who are facing Delhi Capitals in the second match of the day on Sunday, also had an outside chance to finish fourth had RR lost this game and so their race has also been run.
Rajasthan Royals leapfrogged Punjab Kings and made the final playoff spot their own with the win over Mumbai Indians.
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0.783
|18
|2
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0.695
|18
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0.524
|18
|4
|Rajasthan Royals (Q)
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0.189
|16
|5
|Punjab Kings
|14
|7
|6
|1
|0.309
|15
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0.011
|13
|7
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|14
|6
|8
|0
|-0.345
|12
|8
|Delhi Capitals (E)
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.871
|12
|9
|Mumbai Indians (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|-0.510
|8
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|14
|4
|10
|0
|-0.740
|8
(IPL points table updated after MI vs RR game)
There was no changes in the Orange Cap race after MI vs RR on Sunday. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains fourth having managed to score just four runs.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|RUNS
|SR
|1
|Sai Sudharsan (GT)
|14
|638
|157.92
|2
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|13
|616
|161.67
|3
|Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|14
|606
|159.47
|4
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
|14
|583
|232.27
|5
|Ishan Kishan (SRH)
|14
|569
|178.36
(Orange Cap table is updated after the MI vs RR game)
Jofra Archer jumped to third on the Purple Cap table after his stellar performances. He returned figures of 3/17 on the night and even scored a crucial 32 runs in 15 balls.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|WICKETS
|ECON
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)
|14
|24
|8.07
|2
|Kagiso Rabada (GT)
|14
|24
|9.18
|3
|Jofra Archer (RR)
|14
|21
|8.76
|4
|Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
|14
|21
|10.52
|5
|Rashid Khan (GT)
|14
|19
|8.71
(Purple Cap table is updated after MI vs RR game)
The Mumbai Indians-Rajasthan Royals clash on Sunday had not just the attention of a packed Wankhede Stadium, but also the Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders camps. In the end, RR, helped by a collective batting effort and Jofra Archer’s brilliance, prevailed to knock the other two contenders out of the playoff race.
After many seasons of failing to hit his straps, Archer has bowled with renewed venom in IPL 2026, and came into the final league match in excellent rhythm. The strong crowd of schoolkids raised their voices to the highest decibel level when Rohit Sharma made his way to the centre, and his duel with Archer was the one to watch out for. The pacer got out-swing on his first two balls and then, off the fourth, got one to move away sharply.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.