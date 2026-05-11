IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Bengaluru on top after last-ball thriller; Chennai playoff hopes alive; Mumbai & Lucknow eliminated

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Royal Challengers Bengaluru edged past Mumbai Indians in a last-ball thriller in Raipur on Sunday to displace Sunrisers Hyderabad from the top of the Indian Premier League 2026 points table. RCB’s title defence is gathering steam as they now sit in first place with 14 points from 11 matches.

Earlier in the afternoon game, Chennai Super Kings registered their sixth win of the season and third in a row after beating Lucknow Super Giants at home in Chennai.

With these results, both Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have been eliminated from the playoff race.

Swing king Bhuvneshwar Kumar broke Mumbai’s back with his four-wicket haul and, in the process, became the leading wicket-taker of the season with 21 scalps from 11 matches.