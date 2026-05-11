IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Bengaluru on top after last-ball thriller; Chennai playoff hopes alive; Mumbai & Lucknow eliminated

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IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Royal Challengers Bengaluru edged past Mumbai Indians in a last-ball thriller in Raipur on Sunday to displace Sunrisers Hyderabad from the top of the Indian Premier League 2026 points table. RCB’s title defence is gathering steam as they now sit in first place with 14 points from 11 matches.
Earlier in the afternoon game, Chennai Super Kings registered their sixth win of the season and third in a row after beating Lucknow Super Giants at home in Chennai.
With these results, both Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have been eliminated from the playoff race.
Swing king Bhuvneshwar Kumar broke Mumbai’s back with his four-wicket haul and, in the process, became the leading wicket-taker of the season with 21 scalps from 11 matches.
SRH’s destructive middle-order batter and finisher Heinrich Klaasen continues to top the Orange Cap list with the most runs.
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1
|RCB
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|1.103
|2
|SRH
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|0.737
|3
|GT
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|0.228
|4
|PBKS
|10
|6
|3
|1
|13
|0.571
|5
|CSK
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.185
|6
|RR
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.082
|7
|KKR
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|-0.169
|8
|DC
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|-1.154
|9
|MI (E)
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|-0.585
|10
|LSG (E)
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|-0.907
(Table updated after RCB vs MI, IPL 2026 Match No. 54)
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) – 494 runs in 11 matches
Abhishek Sharma (SRH) – 475 runs in 11 matches
KL Rahul (DC) – 468 runs in 11 matches
Shubman Gill (GT) – 462 runs in 10 matches
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) – 440 runs in 11 matches
Sai Sudharsan (GT) – 440 runs in 11 matches
Sanju Samson (CSK) – 430 runs in 11 matches
Ishan Kishan (SRH) – 409 runs in 11 matches
Ryan Rickelton (MI) – 382 runs in 9 matches
Virat Kohli (RCB) – 379 runs in 11 matches
(Table updated after RCB vs MI, IPL 2026 Match No. 54)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) – 21 wickets in 11 matches
Anshul Kamboj (CSK) – 19 wickets in 11 matches
Kagiso Rabada (GT) – 18 wickets in 11 matches
Prince Yadav (LSG) – 16 wickets in 11 matches
Eshan Malinga (SRH) – 16 wickets in 11 matches
Rashid Khan (GT) – 15 wickets in 11 matches
Jofra Archer (RR) – 15 wickets in 11 matches
Jamie Overton (CSK) – 14 wickets in 10 matches
Kartik Tyagi (KKR) – 13 wickets in 10 matches
AM Ghazanfar (MI) – 13 wickets in 9 matches
(Table updated after RCB vs MI, IPL 2026 Match No. 54)
Chasing 204 for win against LSG, Chennai pulled off their first 200-plus chase since the 2018 final, thanks to a breathtaking assault from Urvil Patel. The young batter smashed the joint-fastest fifty in IPL history, reaching the milestone in just 13 balls en route to a 23-ball 65 studded with eight sixes. After opener Sanju Samson fell for 28, Urvil stitched an 81-run stand off 34 deliveries with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (42). CSK lost their way mid-innings, slipping from 126/2 to needing 10 off the final over. Shivam Dube held his nerve, smashing two sixes to seal the win with a ball to spare.
Earlier, Josh Inglis’ explosive 85 off 33 balls powered LSG to 203/8. But Jamie Overton’s three wickets triggered a middle-order collapse before Shahbaz Ahmed’s 43* lifted them past 200. With the win, CSK remain alive in the playoff race and are placed fifth in the standing with 12 points.
RCB reached top of points table with a dramatic two-wicket victory over MI in a last-ball thriller on Sunday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, knocking their opponents out of the tournament in the process.
Chasing 167, RCB were reeling at 39/3 after Virat Kohli fell for a golden duck. But Krunal Pandya (73 off 46) anchored the chase despite cramps, before Bhuvneshwar Kumar smashed a six off the penultimate delivery and scampered a quick two off the final ball to seal the win.
Earlier, Bhuvneshwar starred with the ball, taking 4/23 to restrict MI to 166/7.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.