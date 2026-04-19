IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Orange and Purple Cap Holders after KKR vs SRH Match

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IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Rinku Singh led the way with an unbeaten 53 in 34 balls as he powered the Kolkata Knight Riders to their first win of the season after six matches without a victory. KKR beat Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in a match that swung one way to another multiple times before finally settling in favour of the hosts. KKR looked very close to suffering a sixth defeat of the season when they had been reduced to a score of 85/6 in the 14th over.
However, Rinku and Anukul Roy ten combined and ensured they lost no more wickets. Rinku was at his best in the latter stages of the chase and got to his half-century by scoring the winning runs with a four. Anukul finished unbeaten on 29 off 16. Their partnership finished on 76 off 37 balls for the seventh wicket.
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Punjab Kings
|5
|4
|0
|1
|1.067
|9
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|6
|4
|2
|0
|1.171
|8
|3
|Rajasthan Royals
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0.889
|8
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0.566
|6
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0.310
|6
|6
|Gujarat Titans
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0.018
|6
|7
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|2
|4
|0
|-0.780
|4
|8
|Lucknow Super Giants
|5
|2
|3
|0
|-0.804
|4
|9
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|1
|5
|1
|-0.879
|3
|10
|Mumbai Indians
|5
|1
|4
|0
|-1.076
|2
(IPL points table updated after KKR vs RR)
After the game between KKR and RR, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi returned to the top five of the Orange Cap list, settling on fourth spot above RCB captain Rajat Patidar.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|RUNS
|SR
|1
|Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|6
|283
|144.38
|2
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|5
|251
|154.93
|3
|
Virat Kohli (RCB)
|6
|247
|157.32
|4
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
|6
|246
|236.53
|5
|
Rajat Patidar (RCB)
|6
|230
|212.96
(Orange Cap table is updated after the KKR vs RR game)
After KKR vs RR match, Ravi Bishnoi jumped up to fourth with 10 wickets for the season.
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|WICKETS
|ECON
|1
|Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
|6
|13
|9.73
|2
|
Prasidh Krishna (GT)
|5
|11
|9.20
|3
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|6
|10
|8.33
|4
|Ravi Bishnoi (RR)
|6
|10
|9.50
|5
|
Prince Yadav (LSG)
|5
|9
|9.11
(Purple Cap table is updated after the KKR vs RR game)
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