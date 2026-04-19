IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Orange and Purple Cap Holders after KKR vs SRH Match

IPL 2026 Points Table: Rinku Singh and Anukul Roy powered KKR to their first win of the season. (BCCI/Creimas Photo)

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Rinku Singh led the way with an unbeaten 53 in 34 balls as he powered the Kolkata Knight Riders to their first win of the season after six matches without a victory. KKR beat Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in a match that swung one way to another multiple times before finally settling in favour of the hosts. KKR looked very close to suffering a sixth defeat of the season when they had been reduced to a score of 85/6 in the 14th over.

However, Rinku and Anukul Roy ten combined and ensured they lost no more wickets. Rinku was at his best in the latter stages of the chase and got to his half-century by scoring the winning runs with a four. Anukul finished unbeaten on 29 off 16. Their partnership finished on 76 off 37 balls for the seventh wicket.