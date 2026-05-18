IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: RCB becomes first team to qualify for playoffs, DC stays in race

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IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals have won their respective games on Sunday. The former have won against Punjab Kings, who are in a six-match losing streak, and the latter have beaten Rajasthan Royals in the evening game. And with their win, RCB became the first team to qualify for the 2026 playoffs.
Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after DC’s win over PBKS on Sunday.
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|13
|9
|4
|0
|+1.065
|18
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0.400
|16
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0.331
|14
|4
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0.227
|13
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|6
|0
|0.027
|12
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0.027
|12
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|5
|6
|1
|-0.038
|11
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|5
|7
|0
|-0.993
|10
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|4
|8
|0
|-0.504
|8
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|3
|8
|0
|-0.907
|6
(IPL points table updated after DC vs RR game)
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|RUNS
|SR
|1
|Sai Sudharsan (GT)
|13
|554
|157.83
|2
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|12
|552
|160.46
|3
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|13
|542
|164.74
|4
|KL Rahul (DC)
|13
|533
|171.94
|5
|Heinrich Klaasen
|12
|508
|153.94
(Orange Cap table is updated after the DC vs RR game)
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|WICKETS
|ECON
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)
|12
|22
|7.55
|2
|Kagiso Rabada (GT)
|13
|21
|9.22
|3
|Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
|12
|19
|10.11
|4
|Jofra Archer (RR)
|12
|17
|9.09
|5
|Prince Yadav (LSG)
|12
|16
|8.53
(Purple Cap table is updated after DC vs RR game)
A performance combining stability and execution finally arrived for the Delhi Capitals after a wretched run of five home defeats. The bowling plans were flexible in the face of an early Rajasthan Royals onslaught after opting to bowl first. Axar Patel’s men showed enough depth to orchestrate a collapse that set a manageable 194-run chase, culminating in a five-wicket win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. (Read more from Lalith Kalidas)
Both Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) arrived in Dharamshala, needing a win for separate reasons. The former wanted the win to seal a playoff spot while the latter was desperate to end a five-match losing run. In the end, it was RCB who prevailed and inflicted a sixth straight loss on the Shreyas Iyer-led side. (Read more from Shankar Narayan)
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.