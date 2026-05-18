IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: RCB becomes first team to qualify for playoffs, DC stays in race

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap/Most Runs & Purple Cap/Most Wickets List: KL Rahul sneaks into top five run scores and Jofra Archer too gets into top five for the leading wicket takes in the tournament

By: Sports Desk
2 min readMay 18, 2026 05:30 AM IST
Delhi CapitalsIPL 2026 Points Table: Delhi Capitals players after win. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA 17 05 2026.)
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IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals have won their respective games on Sunday. The former have won against Punjab Kings, who are in a six-match losing streak, and the latter have beaten Rajasthan Royals in the evening game. And with their win, RCB became the first team to qualify for the 2026 playoffs.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after DC’s win over PBKS on Sunday.

POS TEAM PL W L NR NRR PTS
1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13 9 4 0 +1.065 18
2 Gujarat Titans 13 8 5 0 0.400 16
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 0.331 14
4 Punjab Kings 13 6 6 1 0.227 13
5 Chennai Super Kings 11 6 6 0 0.027 12
6 Rajasthan Royals 12 6 6 0 0.027 12
7 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 5 6 1 -0.038 11
8 Delhi Capitals 12 5 7 0 -0.993 10
9 Mumbai Indians 12 4 8 0 -0.504 8
10 Lucknow Super Giants 11 3 8 0 -0.907 6

(IPL points table updated after DC vs RR game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR
1 Sai Sudharsan (GT) 13 554 157.83
2 Shubman Gill (GT) 12 552 160.46
3 Virat Kohli (RCB) 13 542 164.74
4 KL Rahul (DC) 13 533 171.94
5 Heinrich Klaasen 12 508 153.94

(Orange Cap table is updated after the DC vs RR game)

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 (Purple Cap List)

POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON
1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) 12 22 7.55
2 Kagiso Rabada (GT) 13 21 9.22
3 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 12 19 10.11
4 Jofra Archer (RR) 12 17 9.09
5 Prince Yadav (LSG) 12 16 8.53

(Purple Cap table is updated after DC vs RR game)

IPL Today Match Summary (DC vs RR)

A performance combining stability and execution finally arrived for the Delhi Capitals after a wretched run of five home defeats. The bowling plans were flexible in the face of an early Rajasthan Royals onslaught after opting to bowl first. Axar Patel’s men showed enough depth to orchestrate a collapse that set a manageable 194-run chase, culminating in a five-wicket win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. (Read more from Lalith Kalidas)

IPL Today Match Summary (PBKS vs RCB)

Both Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) arrived in Dharamshala, needing a win for separate reasons. The former wanted the win to seal a playoff spot while the latter was desperate to end a five-match losing run. In the end, it was RCB who prevailed and inflicted a sixth straight loss on the Shreyas Iyer-led side. (Read more from Shankar Narayan)

 

 

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