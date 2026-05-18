IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: RCB becomes first team to qualify for playoffs, DC stays in race

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals have won their respective games on Sunday. The former have won against Punjab Kings, who are in a six-match losing streak, and the latter have beaten Rajasthan Royals in the evening game. And with their win, RCB became the first team to qualify for the 2026 playoffs.

IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated)

Here’s what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after DC’s win over PBKS on Sunday.

(IPL points table updated after DC vs RR game)

Most Runs in IPL 2026 (Orange Cap List)

POS PLAYER INNS RUNS SR 1 Sai Sudharsan (GT) 13 554 157.83 2 Shubman Gill (GT) 12 552 160.46 3 Virat Kohli (RCB) 13 542 164.74 4 KL Rahul (DC) 13 533 171.94 5 Heinrich Klaasen 12 508 153.94

(Orange Cap table is updated after the DC vs RR game)

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 (Purple Cap List)

POS PLAYER INNS WICKETS ECON 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) 12 22 7.55 2 Kagiso Rabada (GT) 13 21 9.22 3 Anshul Kamboj (CSK) 12 19 10.11 4 Jofra Archer (RR) 12 17 9.09 5 Prince Yadav (LSG) 12 16 8.53

(Purple Cap table is updated after DC vs RR game)