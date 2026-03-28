RCB vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2026 Live Updates: Bengaluru start title defence with stern Hyderabad test

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood had an IPL to remember last time around—claiming 22 wickets at an economy rate of 8.77—as the RCB strode to the IPL 2025 title. This time, while he is still part of the franchise, he will be missing from the start of the season due to an Achilles injury.
At their pre-tournament press conference, RCB’s Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, spoke about Hazlewood's availability.
“So, as most people would know, Josh has missed quite a bit of cricket recently with injuries. So he's currently working through a return to play programme. He's doing that in Australia currently. We are liaising very closely with both Josh and Cricket Australia. And our medical teams are collaborating very strongly on a day-to-day basis on this programme,” Bobat said.
Bobat added, “We'll continue to communicate with him. And as soon as he gets to a point where Cricket Australia are happy, he'll come over. And we hope to have him with us very soon.”