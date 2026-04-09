IPL 2026 Today Match, 9th April: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing XI, Head-to-Head

IPL Today Match 2026, KKR vs LSG Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction:Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders host Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. KKR remain winless after three matches but they do have a point due to their last match against Punjab Kings being washed out at home. They would be hoping that the match against LSG also doesn’t meet the same fate. Rains had impacted the training sessions of both teams on the eve of the match.



Here’s all you need to know ahead of KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 game:

KKR vs LSG Head-to-head

Total Matches: 6

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 2

Lucknow Super Giants won: 4

Tie: 0

No Result: 0

KKR vs LSG Predicted Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XII: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy/Navdeep Saini, Blessing Muzarabani, Vaibhav Arora