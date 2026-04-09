IPL 2026 Today Match, 9th April: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing XI, Head-to-Head

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IPL Today Match 2026, KKR vs LSG Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction:Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders host Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. KKR remain winless after three matches but they do have a point due to their last match against Punjab Kings being washed out at home. They would be hoping that the match against LSG also doesn’t meet the same fate. Rains had impacted the training sessions of both teams on the eve of the match.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 game:
Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XII: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy/Navdeep Saini, Blessing Muzarabani, Vaibhav Arora
Lucknow Super Giants predicted XII: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Shahbaz Ahmed/M Siddharth, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi
Kolkata Knight Riders: Axar Patel (C), Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, T Natarajan, Madhav Tiwari, Karun Nair, Sahil Parakh.
Lucknow Super Giants: Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav, Shubman Gill, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Ishant Sharma
Eden Gardens have dished out batting friendly pitches in recent years and that is unlikely to change. The pitch that will be used on Thursday will be the same as the one that was to be used in the match against Punjab Kings. The rain and humidity is bound to play a role though. There is an orange alert in place for both Wednesday and Thursday.
Where to watch KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 match live?
The live streaming of the DC vs GT IPL 2026 will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.