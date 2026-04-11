IPL 2026 Today Match, 11th April: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing XI, Head-to-Head

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IPL Today Match 2026, CSK vs DC Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction: Having lost all their three games in the Indian Premier League’s 2026 season, Chennai Super Kings will be hoping to get the ticker started on their win column with a victory over the Delhi Capitals. In sharp contrast to Chennai, Delhi come into the game with two wins out of their three games so far in IPL 2026.
There are still question marks over team talisman and former captain MS Dhoni since he has been sitting out of games so far due to an injury. Reports had suggested that he was supposed to undergo a fitness test before the Delhi game, and if cleared, he could take the field at Chepauk. Another player who could feature is CSK’s Dewald Brevis, who was also said to be nearing full fitness.
Total Matches: 31
Chennai Super Kings won: 19
Delhi Capitals won: 12
Chennai Super Kings predicted XII: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry
Delhi Capitals predicted XII: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav,Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
This will be the second home game in Chennai for the Chennai Super Kings. In the first game, the team had lost despite scoring 209 in the first innings with Punjab Kings chasing the target down with eight balls remaining. If the first game and history are any indicators, expect a high-scoring encounter in Chepauk since the surface in the ground has been favourable to batters.
Gone are the days when the Chepauk was a spin-friendly fortress, a venue where CSK’s synchronized spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin choked batters on slow, turning tracks. These days, the ball comes onto the bat nicely, and strokeplay is easy.
India scored 254 against Zimbabwe here in a T20 World Cup match at Chepauk not too far ago.
The weather in the city on Saturday will see temperatures around 28 degree Celsius. But rain is not expected to make an appearance in Chennai.
CSK vs DC Live Streaming
Where to watch CSK vs DC IPL 2026 match live?
The live streaming of the CSK vs DC IPL 2026 will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.
Chennai Super Kings Squad for IPL 2026
MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brewis, Shivam Dube, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Shreyas Gopal, Khaleel Ahmed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Jamie Overton, Gurjapneet Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zak Foulkes
Delhi Capitals Squad for IPL 2026
KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.