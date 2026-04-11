IPL 2026 Today Match, 11th April: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing XI, Head-to-Head

IPL Today Match 2026, CSK vs DC Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction: Having lost all their three games in the Indian Premier League’s 2026 season, Chennai Super Kings will be hoping to get the ticker started on their win column with a victory over the Delhi Capitals. In sharp contrast to Chennai, Delhi come into the game with two wins out of their three games so far in IPL 2026.

There are still question marks over team talisman and former captain MS Dhoni since he has been sitting out of games so far due to an injury. Reports had suggested that he was supposed to undergo a fitness test before the Delhi game, and if cleared, he could take the field at Chepauk. Another player who could feature is CSK’s Dewald Brevis, who was also said to be nearing full fitness.