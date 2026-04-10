IPL 2026 Today Match, 10th April: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing XI, Head-to-Head

IPL Today Match 2026, RR vs RCB Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction: Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals will take on Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru in game 16 of the Indian Premier League at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Friday. Both the teams coming into the clash are yet to be beaten.

RR vs RCB Head-to-head

Total Matches: 34

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 17

Lucknow Super Giants won: 14

Tie: 0

No Result: 3

Predicted XII

Royal Challenge Bengaluru Probable XII: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma

Rajasthan Royals Probable XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer, Josh Hazlewood, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Satvik Deswal

RR vs RCB pitch report

Like most of the surfaces in IPL Barsapara stadium, too, it is a good batting wicket; and both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has showed it with the way they have batted. Royal Challangers too have some brutal hitters in their batting line up who could make the most of the conditions.

RR vs RCB IPL 2026 Live Streaming

Where to watch RR vs RCB IPL 2026 match live?

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The live streaming of the DC vs GT IPL 2026 will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.