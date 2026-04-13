IPL 2026 Today 21st Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing XI, Head-to-Head

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IPL Today Match 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals are the only team to have not lost a single match thus far this season and they will be looking to keep that run going when they face the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. While RR’s bowling and fielding have rarely slipped it is really their batting, specifically their explosive opening duo of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who have been the driving force of their winning run of four matches.
SRH, on the other hand, have got a similarly explosive batting lineup that has fired but their bowlers have simply not been able to keep oppositions down. Their game plan remains the same as they continue to rely on the explosive duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma for brisk starts, but both have been inconsistent. Stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan has also fizzled out after his opening-match knock.
The bowling department appears thin in the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins. On Monday, though, SRH would know that getting early wickets will go a long way in them keeping RR at bay. It has to be said, though, that RR haven’t been completely dependent on their openers despite their efficiency. Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag have also chipped in at crucial junctures. Jofra Archer has spearheaded the attack with pace and precision, while Nandre Burger has added bite with the new ball, using his left-arm angle and bounce to unsettling effect. Sandeep Sharma and Tushar Deshpande have complemented them well. In the middle overs, Ravi Bishnoi has been the go-to wicket-taker, leading the charts with nine scalps, while the inclusion of Ravindra Jadeja has further deepened their spin arsenal.
Total Matches: 21
SRH won: 12
RR won: 9
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (capt, wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (capt), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma
It is among the highest-scoring venues in the IPL, and so it doesn’t help SRH’s hopes at all that their bowlers are yet to properly find their feet and are going up against Sooryavanshi and the rest. The match will be played on pitch No.3. Spin has gone at over 10 runs an over, pace slightly lesser than that mark. It is pretty hot in Hyderabad right now and so expect the temperature to be hovering around the 30 degrees Celsius mark. The high humidity will make it feel like much more than that though.
Where to watch SRH vs RR IPL 2026 match live?
The live streaming of the SRH vs RR IPL 2026 will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Ishan Kishan (c & wk), Abhishek Sharma, Amit Kumar, Salil Arora, Brydon Carse, Pat Cummins, Harsh Dubey, Krains Fuletra, Travis Head, Praful Hinge, Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, David Payne, Sakib Hussain, Shivam Mavi, Shivang Kumar, Ravichandran Smaran, Onkar Tarmale, Jaydev Unadkat, Aniket Verma, Zeeshan Ansari.
Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Aman Perala, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Jofra Archer, Kuldeep Sen, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi and Sandeep Sharma.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.