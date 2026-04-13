IPL 2026 Today 21st Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing XI, Head-to-Head

IPL Today Match 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals are the only team to have not lost a single match thus far this season and they will be looking to keep that run going when they face the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. While RR’s bowling and fielding have rarely slipped it is really their batting, specifically their explosive opening duo of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who have been the driving force of their winning run of four matches.

SRH, on the other hand, have got a similarly explosive batting lineup that has fired but their bowlers have simply not been able to keep oppositions down. Their game plan remains the same as they continue to rely on the explosive duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma for brisk starts, but both have been inconsistent. Stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan has also fizzled out after his opening-match knock.