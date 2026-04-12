IPL 2026 Today 20th Match: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing XI, Head-to-Head

IPL Today Match 2026, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru both go into their Sunday fixture at the Wankhede Stadium looking to put defeats behind them. While RCB were blown away by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and the rest in their match against the Rajasthan Royals, MI have suffered heavy defeats in the two away matches they have played after winning their opening game of the season for the first time in 13 years.

Rohit Sharma briefly held the Orange Cap but batting remains a concern for MI. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav have failed to find the consistency that was important to MI’s middle-order stability in past seasons. Importantly, captain Hardik Pandya is yet to fire for them at the latter stages of their innings. Jasprit Bumrah has remained as sharp as ever, although even he was taken for runs in their last match, which was, like RCB, against RR.