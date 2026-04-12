IPL 2026 Today 20th Match: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing XI, Head-to-Head

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IPL Today Match 2026, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru both go into their Sunday fixture at the Wankhede Stadium looking to put defeats behind them. While RCB were blown away by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and the rest in their match against the Rajasthan Royals, MI have suffered heavy defeats in the two away matches they have played after winning their opening game of the season for the first time in 13 years.
Rohit Sharma briefly held the Orange Cap but batting remains a concern for MI. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav have failed to find the consistency that was important to MI’s middle-order stability in past seasons. Importantly, captain Hardik Pandya is yet to fire for them at the latter stages of their innings. Jasprit Bumrah has remained as sharp as ever, although even he was taken for runs in their last match, which was, like RCB, against RR.
RCB have looked a far more steady unit than MI this season, although they are coming into this match after a defeat in their previous game. RCB captain Rajat Patidar (142 runs), the indomitable Virat Kohli (129) and an in-form Devdutt Padikkal (125) form the batting fulcrum for their side who have hard-hitters in Tim David (99) and even Romario Shepherd and Venkatesh Iyer to play the role of finishers.
Total Matches: 34
RCB won: 15
MI won: 19
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma.
This is a night game and dew will have a significant say in how the match goes. The match is set to be played in Pitch No.8, which has seen a better balance of results. The chasing team has won only four out of the seven IPL games played here, according to ESPNCricinfo. Spinners have had it better than pacers. It is pretty hot now in Mumbai and so expect a warm night with the temperature hovering in the late 20s Celsius.
MI vs RCB Live Streaming
Where to watch MI vs RCB IPL 2026 match live?
The live streaming of the MI vs RCB IPL 2026 will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.
Mumbai Indians Squad for IPL 2026
Hardik Pandya (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Danish Malewar, Robin Minz (wk), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Atharva Ankolekar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Ashwani Kumar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Mayank Markande, Mohammad Izhar, Raghu Sharma.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad for IPL 2026
Rajat Patidar (c), Jordan Cox (wk), Tim David, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jacob Bethell, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Abhinandan Singh, Satvik Desai, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vicky Ostwal, Rasikh Salam, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.