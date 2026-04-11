IPL 2026 Today 19th Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing XI, Head-to-Head

IPL Today Match 2026, Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants, buoyed by a last-ball win against Kolkata Knight Riders, courtesy of an innings of a life time by Mukul Choudhary, will take on Gujarat Titans, who also won a last-ball thriller in their last match against Delhi Capitals.

Total Matches: 7

Lucknow Super Giants won won: 3

Gujarat Titans won: 4

Lucknow Super Giants predicted XII: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni Prince Yadav, Abdul Samad, M Siddharth, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, Mukul Choudhary, Digvesh Rathi.

Gujarat Titans predicted XII: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna

Pitch report for Ekana and weather forecast in Lucknow

The Lucknow Super Giants will be returning to Lucknow after playing two matches away: vs the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders. The last time they played a match at the Ekana, they failed to fire with the bat and posted just 141 on a sporting surface which Delhi Capitals chased down. It’s highly likely that with LSG’s deep batting lineup, they’ll again opt for a red soil pitch that provides a good balance between bat and ball.

The weather in the city on Sunday will see temperatures around 34 degree Celsius in the morning which goes up to 36 degrees in the afternoon by the time the match starts and will plummet to 26 degrees as the match is going on. But rain is not expected to make an appearance in Lucknow.

LSG vs GT Live Streaming

Where to watch LSG vs GT IPL 2026 match live?

The live streaming of the LSG vs GT IPL 2026 will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.

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LSG vs GT IPL 2026 Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mayank Yadav, Himmat Singh, Anrich Nortje, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari, George Linde, Josh Inglis

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu