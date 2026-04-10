IPL 2026 Today 17th Match: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match date, time, venue, playing XI, head-to-head

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IPL Today Match 2026, Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction: Punjab Kings will aim to maintain their unbeaten run when they take on SunRisers Hyderabad in Mullanpur on Saturday.
While PBKS are miles ahead on current form, historically, the tie has favoured the Sunrisers. Coming off a washout in Kolkata, Punjab will hold the edge over the Sunrisers who have been wavering this season, with a win and two losses.
Total Matches: 24
Punjab Kings won: 7
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 17
Punjab Kings predicted XI: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact Player: Priyansh Arya
Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c/wk), Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey, Salil Arora, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga.
Impact Player: Liam Livingstone
Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Ishan Kishan (c/wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Liam Livingstone, Kamindu Mendis, Krains Fuletra, Brydon Carse, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Jaydev Unadkat, Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, David Payne, Harsh Dubey, Amit Kumar, Zeeshan Ansari
Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ben Dwarshuis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad
The surface at Mullanpur has played differently on various occasions last season, but for the most part, it has been conducive for batting. At times, seamers have been able to get a lot out of the surface in the first innings when the curator has decided to leave a bit of grass on the pitch.
Where to watch PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 match live?
The live streaming of the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.