IPL 2026 Today 17th Match: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match date, time, venue, playing XI, head-to-head

IPL 2026, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Match: Shreyas Iyer will be in focus in Mullanpur. (BCCI)

IPL Today Match 2026, Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction: Punjab Kings will aim to maintain their unbeaten run when they take on SunRisers Hyderabad in Mullanpur on Saturday.

While PBKS are miles ahead on current form, historically, the tie has favoured the Sunrisers. Coming off a washout in Kolkata, Punjab will hold the edge over the Sunrisers who have been wavering this season, with a win and two losses.

PBKS vs SRH Head-to-head

Total Matches: 24

Punjab Kings won: 7

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 17

PBKS vs SRH Predicted XIIs

Punjab Kings predicted XI: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal