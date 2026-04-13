IPL 2026 SRH vs RR Live Score, Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Sooryavanshi-Jaiswal, Travishek in focus in Hyderabad

IPL 2026 SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Today Match Playing 11 Live Updates: Expect some serious heat and ball-striking in the first-six as SRH and RR line up two of the strongest opening pairs the IPL has ever seen.

SRH vs RR IPL 2026 – Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: Watch Here

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If Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head had birthed the Powerplay super surge in 2024, teams have matched up to the opening salvo in the following seasons. When Yashasvi Jaiswal linked aggression with consistency up top, a new dimension was added to the gung-ho approach. And there came Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who dominates the sixes and scoring rates in the league and is leaving the entire league in a daze.

SRH vs RR Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Playing XI, Squad, Team News

But when the pairs come toe-to-toe, the team with a sharper bowling attack is expected to come out on top. Rajasthan’s inspired return this season has been measured by their opening duo as well as a rejuvenated bowling attack led by Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger. Expect the sparks to light up Hyderabad tonight.

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Live Updates Apr 13, 2026 03:47 PM IST SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: The Jai-Soorya stand The Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi partnership got together during an adverse time for the franchise last season, but the seeds sown have started to bear fruits this campaign. In only 11 innings together, the pair have racked up a colossal 668 runs together, averaging above 60 with a 200-plus SR. READ MORE Apr 13, 2026 03:39 PM IST SRH vs RR Live Score: Match squads Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendis, David Payne, Zeeshan Ansari, Brydon Carse, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar Apr 13, 2026 03:37 PM IST SRH vs RR Live Score: Welcome! It's heating up in Hyderabad quite literally and the night's going to any bit cooler tonight with a bunch of frenetic willow wielders on show. Travi-shek vs Jai-soorya! This one's going to be special if the Powerplays stand up to the promise. Stay tuned for all the updates!