IPL 2026: Rs 900 to Rs 2000, SRH management increase RCB match ticket prices match by 110%

Tickets for the SRH vs RCB match will witness an increase by at least 50 per cent for several stands next week. (CREIMAS)

As the IPL 2026 Playoffs race heats up towards the business end of the league stages, the Sunrisers Hyderabad-Royal Challengers Bengaluru fixture on May 22 is expected to be a crucial clash in sealing the top two spots this season. While the anticipation is expected to swell over the week, hosts SRH have also decided to cash in, shooting up ticket prices 50-110 per cent for their final home game at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad.

Ticket bookings opened at 5 pm IST on Friday on the Zomato District app, with the waiting list nudging 2.60 lakhs. The sold-out notice flashed within minutes. Tickets that previously ranged between Rs 950 and Rs 30,000 have now been placed between a bracket of Rs 2,000 and Rs 45,000.