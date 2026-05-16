IPL 2026: Rs 900 to Rs 2000, SRH management increase RCB match ticket prices match by 110%

As the IPL 2026 Playoffs race heats up towards the business end of the league stages, the Sunrisers Hyderabad-Royal Challengers Bengaluru fixture on May 22 is expected to be a crucial clash in sealing the top two spots this season. While the anticipation is expected to swell over the week, hosts SRH have also decided to cash in, shooting up ticket prices 50-110 per cent for their final home game at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad.
Ticket bookings opened at 5 pm IST on Friday on the Zomato District app, with the waiting list nudging 2.60 lakhs. The sold-out notice flashed within minutes. Tickets that previously ranged between Rs 950 and Rs 30,000 have now been placed between a bracket of Rs 2,000 and Rs 45,000.
Among the most budget-friendly tickets are the South First Terrace tickets, which cost Rs 1500 this season. The price for the same tickets in the marquee clash next week was placed at Rs 3000, a 100 per cent increase. Similarly, the cheapest upper-tier stands that were previously booked at Rs 900 were raised to Rs 2,000, up by 110 per cent. The corporate box, priced at 30,000 rupees, has seen a 50 percent surge to Rs 45,000.
Frustrated fans and local social media influencers have taken to various platforms to express thier displeasure. The high ticket demand is also reportedly being exploited on social media platforms like Reddit, where outrageous amounts are being quoted in the black market. The reverse fixture of the season’s inaugural game will host a bunch of international stars, including former India captain Virat Kohli, whose appearances are at a premium since he retired from Test and T20I cricket in the last two years.
The waiting list for SRH vs RCB tickets on the District App had crossed 2 lakhs on Friday.
SRH have been flying high with seven wins from eleven games this season before being humbled by the Gujarat Titans in their previous encounter. The powerful Hyderabad batting unit was bundled out for only 86 runs as they suffered a crushing 82-run defeat. With 14 points in 12 games, Pat Cummins’ side will take on Chennai Super Kings in an away fixture before playing table toppers RCB.
Defending champions Bengaluru, positioned with 16 points, are one win away from securing their Playoffs qualification. They are set to take on Punjab Kings in Dharamsala before the Hyderabad clash.
Tanishq Vaddi is a Sports Writer with the online team of The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. He primarily covers cricket and is known for his in-depth analysis and technical reporting on the game.
Professional Background
Role: He covers a wide range of cricketing action, including international matches (Tests, T20Is), domestic tournaments (Challenger Trophy), and major cricket leagues (IPL, WPL).
Education: Tanishq holds a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from MVSR Engineering College and a PG Diploma in English Journalism (Print) from the Asian School of Journalism.
Experience: Before joining The Indian Express in late 2022, he gained experience covering the startup ecosystem at YourStory and worked as a copywriter at Story Digital.
Key Areas of Coverage
Tanishq’s writing often focuses on the technical and psychological aspects of cricket. His notable work includes:
Technical Analysis: Explaining bowling actions (e.g., Simon Harmer’s bounce) and batting techniques (e.g., Ben Duckett’s sweep shot).
Interviews: He has interviewed prominent figures such as former England player Nick Knight, bowling coach Rajib Datta, and mental health coach Paddy Upton.
Statistical Comparisons: Detailed career analysis, such as comparing Shubman Gill’s early career stats with legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.
Regional Cricket: Reporting on developments in South Indian cricket, including the appointment of Gary Stead as the head coach for Andhra.
Notable Recent Articles
"IND vs SA 2nd Test: How did Simon Harmer beat Yashasvi Jaiswal with bounce?" (Nov 2025)
"2026 Under-19 World Cup: Bowling coach outlines India's preparation" (Nov 2025)
"Nick Knight interview: Joe Root will score big runs in Australia" (Nov 2025)
"Gary Stead appointed as head coach for Andhra for the 25/26 season" (Sept 2025)
"Jason Gillespie explains what makes Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins so special, and why reverse swing will be key with Kookaburra ball"
You can follow his latest reports on the Indian Express website or via his Twitter handle @TanishqVaddi. ... Read More