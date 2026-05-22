IPL 2026 SRH vs RCB Playing 11: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted XI, squads

IPL 2026 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Playing 11, Squad, Captain & Players List Today Match Updates: RCB and SRH, the two teams that began the season in a pulsating clash in Bengaluru, will lock horns once again in a high-stakes match in Hyderabad on Friday.

With both teams placed comfortably in the top three, there’s still something to be won in that a Qualifier 1 place is up for grabs tonight. RCB will aim to continue their dominant run and the team is expected to receive a big boost in the return of Rajat Patidar.

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