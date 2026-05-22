IPL 2026 SRH vs RCB Playing 11: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted XI, squads

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IPL 2026 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Playing 11, Squad, Captain & Players List Today Match Updates: RCB and SRH, the two teams that began the season in a pulsating clash in Bengaluru, will lock horns once again in a high-stakes match in Hyderabad on Friday.
With both teams placed comfortably in the top three, there’s still something to be won in that a Qualifier 1 place is up for grabs tonight. RCB will aim to continue their dominant run and the team is expected to receive a big boost in the return of Rajat Patidar.
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Meanwhile, on a high-scoring strip in Hyderabad, hosts SRH are likely to stick to their tried-and-test composition comprising multiple seamers.
Predicted XIIs
RCB predicted XII: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Salam Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood
SRH predicted XII: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jordan Cox, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Philip Salt, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal, Richard Gleeson, Jacob Duffy
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.