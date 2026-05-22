IPL 2026 SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score Updates: Can Sunrisers topple Bengaluru for top-2 spot?

IPL 2026 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) LIVE Cricket Score and Match Updates: Heading into their final game of the league stage, RCB are convincingly on top of the points table standings with a superior NRR. And yet, Rajat Patidar’s men are not guaranteed a top-two finish.
In order to continue their flawless run from last season, RCB will need to avert a colossal defeat against the hard-hitting Hyderabad outfit at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday. A belter of a track will be laid out, for SRH will be aiming to make the most out of their strengths to stake a claim for an unlikely win of huge proportions that will help them edge RCB and take a Qualifier 1 spot alongside Gujarat Titans.
For the visitors, the skipper’s return from a concussion-related concern will be a huge boost. A clash against a well-oiled SRH seam attack will also bode well for RCB ahead of the Playoffs, with Sakib Hassan, captain Pat Cummins, Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge and Nitish Kumar Reddy posing a steady challenge.
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SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Match Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jordan Cox, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Philip Salt, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal, Richard Gleeson, Jacob Duffy
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar
SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Welcome
It's a clear-cut battle for a Qualifier 1 spot in Hyderabad today. It will be an uphill task for Hyderabad to topple RCB's superior run rate today. They will need a colossal victory to stand a chance. Meanwhile, the visitors simply need to hold onto what has been routine to seal a top-two finish.