IPL 2026 SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score Updates: Can Sunrisers topple Bengaluru for top-2 spot?

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli will be in focus in Hyderabad today. (CREIMAS)

IPL 2026 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) LIVE Cricket Score and Match Updates: Heading into their final game of the league stage, RCB are convincingly on top of the points table standings with a superior NRR. And yet, Rajat Patidar’s men are not guaranteed a top-two finish.

In order to continue their flawless run from last season, RCB will need to avert a colossal defeat against the hard-hitting Hyderabad outfit at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday. A belter of a track will be laid out, for SRH will be aiming to make the most out of their strengths to stake a claim for an unlikely win of huge proportions that will help them edge RCB and take a Qualifier 1 spot alongside Gujarat Titans.

Story continues below this ad For the visitors, the skipper’s return from a concussion-related concern will be a huge boost. A clash against a well-oiled SRH seam attack will also bode well for RCB ahead of the Playoffs, with Sakib Hassan, captain Pat Cummins, Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge and Nitish Kumar Reddy posing a steady challenge. SCROLL DOWN FOR SRH VS RCB IPL 2026 MATCH UPDATES

