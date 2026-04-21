IPL 2026 SRH vs DC Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Hyderabad, Delhi look to keep winning run going

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora(w), Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga, Liam Livingstone, Smaran Ravichandran, Harsh Dubey, Dilshan Madushanka, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivam Mavi, Gerald Coetzee, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar

Delhi Capitals Squad: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Ashutosh Sharma, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari

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Sunrisers and the Capitals will lock horns tonight with both teams aiming to keep the momentum of their winning run alive. Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings in their last match while Delhi edged past defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Who blinks first tonight? we'll find out in our live blog. Join us.

India and SRH opener Abhishek Sharma ’s six-hitting has evolved, with help from Yuvraj Singh and Brian Lara, with the left-hander altering his grip and hitting shape. Sharma swings freely across the line, with most of his maximums coming towards long-on and down the ground, while also accessing lofted drives over cover without excessive footwork.

What is the SRH team song, with origins in Melbourne, all about?

IPL 2026: Seen in the SRH win song video, singing enthusiastically is their spin coach Muttiah Muralitharan, though the most soprano notes in the complicated rendition is Ishan Kishan. (CREIMAS)

Simon Helmot, a key coaching staff with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, grew up in Melbourne and would sing the orange brigade’s team win song with much gusto after SRH defeated arch rivals CSK by 10 runs. Though the Aussie was schooled on SRH socials to improve their fielding levels urgently, though Nitish Reddy, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga and Heinrich Klaasen got the job done against the yellow lions.

IPL is quite the zoo, with assorted teams staking claim to the wildlife royals, tigers and lions. But SRH has been on about their tiger, which is now morphed into Hydra, merely for rhyming purposes.