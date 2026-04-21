IPL 2026 SRH vs DC Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Hyderabad, Delhi look to keep winning run going
IPL 2026 SRH vs DC Live Cricket Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Both teams are on six points coming into this game, with SRH having played one additional match so far.
IPL 2026 SRH vs DC Live Cricket Score: Both teams are coming into the game on the back of wins
IPL 2026 SRH vs DC Live Cricket Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Playing 11 Today Match Updates: In a battle between mid-table contenders, Delhi Capitals travel to Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a Tuesday game. Both teams are on six points coming into this game, with SRH having played one additional match so far. The hosts, SRH, have now won back-to-back matches at home and are looking in good touch. Delhi, on the other hand, are riding high after a win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the previous game.
SRH vs DC IPL 2026 Live Cricket Score: Playing cricket like gold ft Abhishek Sharma
India and SRH opener Abhishek Sharma’s six-hitting has evolved, with help from Yuvraj Singh and Brian Lara, with the left-hander altering his grip and hitting shape. Sharma swings freely across the line, with most of his maximums coming towards long-on and down the ground, while also accessing lofted drives over cover without excessive footwork.
Apr 21, 2026 04:20 PM IST
IPL 2026, SRH vs DC Live Score Updates: Head to head
Matches: 26
SRH won: 13
DC won: 12
No Result: 1
Apr 21, 2026 04:16 PM IST
IPL 2026, SRH vs DC Live Cricket Score: Predicted lineups
Sunrisers and the Capitals will lock horns tonight with both teams aiming to keep the momentum of their winning run alive. Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings in their last match while Delhi edged past defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Who blinks first tonight? we'll find out in our live blog. Join us.
What is the SRH team song, with origins in Melbourne, all about?
Simon Helmot, a key coaching staff with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, grew up in Melbourne and would sing the orange brigade’s team win song with much gusto after SRH defeated arch rivals CSK by 10 runs. Though the Aussie was schooled on SRH socials to improve their fielding levels urgently, though Nitish Reddy, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga and Heinrich Klaasen got the job done against the yellow lions.
IPL is quite the zoo, with assorted teams staking claim to the wildlife royals, tigers and lions. But SRH has been on about their tiger, which is now morphed into Hydra, merely for rhyming purposes.