IPL 2026: Shubman Gill set to return for Gujarat Titans’ match against Delhi Capitals

IPL 2026: The India Test and ODI captain missed the previous game for a neck spasm; “Shubman is fine, he is perfect, and will be back in the line-up tomorrow,” Gill's opening partner, Sai Sudharsan, said.

Written by: Tushar Bhaduri
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 7, 2026 08:00 PM IST
IPL 2026: Shubman Gill is set to return against Delhi Capitals in the capital on Wednesday. (Gujarat Titans)IPL 2026: Shubman Gill is set to return against Delhi Capitals in the capital on Wednesday. (Gujarat Titans)
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Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill will return to action for the match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday after missing out on the clash against Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad because of a bad neck.

On the eve of the team’s third game — as they still look for their first points of the season — Gill’s regular opening partner Sai Sudharsan said the skipper would take the field against the home team.

“Shubman is fine, he is perfect, and will be back in the line-up tomorrow,” the left-hander said at the pre-match press conference.
After the previous game on Saturday, GT assistant coach Parthiv Patel had said there was no long-term concern regarding the captain.
“Obviously, he had a neck sprain before, and he had a spasm a couple of days back. It doesn’t look like that’s serious,” the former wicketkeeper had told the host broadcaster.

Gill leads India in both Tests as well as ODIs and has had a big workload over the last year or so. He had missed the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati because of a neck injury. Prior to this, he retired hurt in the first Test after facing just three deliveries in Kolkata.

Matches in the IPL come thick and fast, and Gill will have to manage his injury if he’s to be available for most of the games as GT try to bounce back from an indifferent start to their 2026 campaign.

Tushar Bhaduri
Tushar Bhaduri

Tushar Bhaduri is a highly experienced sports journalist with The Indian Express, based in Delhi. He has been a journalist for 25 years, with 20 of those dedicated to sports reporting. Professional Background Expertise: Tushar writes on a wide variety of sports, focusing on the "bigger picture" and identifying underlying trends that impact the sporting world. Experience: He has covered numerous major global sporting events over his long career. Writing Style: He is known for providing analytical depth, often exploring governance, sportsmanship, and tactical evolutions in games like cricket, golf, and hockey. Recent Notable Articles (2025) His recent work highlights his diverse interests, ranging from the business of golf to major international cricket tournaments: Golf and Athlete Ventures: "In turf battle of golf leagues, Kapil Dev and Yuvraj Singh in opposite camps" (Dec 11, 2025) — A piece on the rivalry between new golf leagues promoted by Indian cricket legends. "Golf's glittering stars in India: Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood... battle for $4million prize" (Oct 14, 2025) — Coverage of the biggest-ever golf tournament in India. Cricket and World Cups: "How rains in Colombo helped India stay alive in the ICC Women's World Cup" (Oct 22, 2025). "Champions Trophy: How Glenn Maxwell brain-fade proved costly" (Mar 4, 2025) — Analysis of a critical turning point in the IND vs AUS match. "IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: In PBKS and RCB, the league's underachievers look to take one step closer" (May 28, 2025). Thought Pieces and Policy: "Sportsmanship is going out of fashion" (Oct 8, 2025) — An editorial on the blurring lines between passion and provocation across various sports like chess, golf, and cricket. "Can the Italian Open really become the fifth Grand Slam in tennis?" (May 20, 2024). Olympic Sports: "Paris Olympics hockey: Why the defeat to Belgium ushers in hope and optimism for India" (Aug 1, 2024). Topics of Interest Tushar frequently writes about IPL strategy, ICC tournament planning, and profiles of rising stars like Vaibhav Suryavanshi. He also maintains a keen interest in historical sports narratives, such as the legacy of Dhyan Chand. ... Read More

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