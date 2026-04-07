IPL 2026: Shubman Gill set to return for Gujarat Titans’ match against Delhi Capitals

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill will return to action for the match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday after missing out on the clash against Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad because of a bad neck.

On the eve of the team’s third game — as they still look for their first points of the season — Gill’s regular opening partner Sai Sudharsan said the skipper would take the field against the home team.

“Shubman is fine, he is perfect, and will be back in the line-up tomorrow,” the left-hander said at the pre-match press conference.

After the previous game on Saturday, GT assistant coach Parthiv Patel had said there was no long-term concern regarding the captain.

“Obviously, he had a neck sprain before, and he had a spasm a couple of days back. It doesn’t look like that’s serious,” the former wicketkeeper had told the host broadcaster.