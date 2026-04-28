IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer on how short-ball taunt used to ‘triggered’ him

Shryeas Iyer said that people around him would often say certain things would no longer be possible for him to do, especially after injuries. (BCCI)

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer, once targeted with short-balls, has said that he used it as inspiration to get better after feeling like the criticism surrounding it would ‘trigger’ him.

People around Iyer would often say certain things would no longer be possible for him to do, especially after injuries.

“When I had my back injury, some people said I would never be the same again. I asked myself, ‘why can’t I be?’ The way you shape your mindset after an injury is important. You choose what to focus on and what to ignore,” Iyer said on JioHotstar’s ‘Believe’.

He then spoke about how he applied the same mindset to his short-ball problem and how he fixed the issue.