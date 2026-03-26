IPL 2026 second phase schedule announced

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the remaining 50 matches in the second phase of the Indian Premier League 2026. The action will resume on April 13 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad on Monday. “Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamsala, Raipur and New Chandigarh” will host the games till March 24.

“The second phase will feature eight double-headers, with afternoon matches starting at 03:30 PM IST and evening matches commencing at 07:30 PM IST,” the press release read.

“Punjab Kings will play their home matches in New Chandigarh and Dharamsala, including three matches in Dharamsala during this phase. Rajasthan Royals will host four home games in Jaipur, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play three home matches in Bengaluru and two in Raipur,” it further stated.