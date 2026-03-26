IPL 2026 second phase schedule announced

The action will resume on April 13 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad on Monday

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Mar 26, 2026 06:40 PM IST
IPL 2026IPL 2026 full schedule announced. (FILE photo)
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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the remaining 50 matches in the second phase of the Indian Premier League 2026. The action will resume on April 13 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad on Monday. “Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamsala, Raipur and New Chandigarh” will host the games till March 24.

“The second phase will feature eight double-headers, with afternoon matches starting at 03:30 PM IST and evening matches commencing at 07:30 PM IST,” the press release read.

Punjab Kings will play their home matches in New Chandigarh and Dharamsala, including three matches in Dharamsala during this phase. Rajasthan Royals will host four home games in Jaipur, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play three home matches in Bengaluru and two in Raipur,” it further stated.

Date Match Start time (IST) Venue
March 28 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
March 29 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
March 30 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM ACA Stadium, Guwahati
March 31 Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM New PCA stadium, Mullanpur
April 1 Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Ekana Stadium, Lucknow
April 2 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata
April 3 Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM M Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
April 4 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians 3:30 PM Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
April 4 Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
April 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants 3:30 PM Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad
April 5 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
April 6 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata
April 7 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM ACA Stadium, Guwahati
April 8 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
April 9 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata
April 10 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7:30 PM ACA Stadium, Guwahati
April 11 Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 3:30 PM New PCA stadium, Mullanpur
April 11 Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM M Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
April 12 Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans 3:30 PM Ekana Stadium, Lucknow
April 12 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

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