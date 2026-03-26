IPL 2026 second phase schedule announced

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the remaining 50 matches in the second phase of the Indian Premier League 2026. The action will resume on April 13 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad on Monday. “Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamsala, Raipur and New Chandigarh” will host the games till March 24.
“The second phase will feature eight double-headers, with afternoon matches starting at 03:30 PM IST and evening matches commencing at 07:30 PM IST,” the press release read.
“Punjab Kings will play their home matches in New Chandigarh and Dharamsala, including three matches in Dharamsala during this phase. Rajasthan Royals will host four home games in Jaipur, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play three home matches in Bengaluru and two in Raipur,” it further stated.
|Date
|Match
|Start time (IST)
|Venue
|March 28
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|March 29
|Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|March 30
|Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings
|7:30 PM
|ACA Stadium, Guwahati
|March 31
|Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans
|7:30 PM
|New PCA stadium, Mullanpur
|April 1
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals
|7:30 PM
|Ekana Stadium, Lucknow
|April 2
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|April 3
|Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings
|7:30 PM
|M Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|April 4
|Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
|3:30 PM
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|April 4
|Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals
|7:30 PM
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|April 5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants
|3:30 PM
|Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad
|April 5
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings
|7:30 PM
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|April 6
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings
|7:30 PM
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|April 7
|Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
|7:30 PM
|ACA Stadium, Guwahati
|April 8
|Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans
|7:30 PM
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|April 9
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants
|7:30 PM
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|April 10
|Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|ACA Stadium, Guwahati
|April 11
|Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3:30 PM
|New PCA stadium, Mullanpur
|April 11
|Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
|7:30 PM
|M Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|April 12
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans
|3:30 PM
|Ekana Stadium, Lucknow
|April 12
|Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.