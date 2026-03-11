BREAKING | IPL 2026 Schedule: RCB vs SRH on March 28; MI meet KKR, CSK face RR in season opener – Check first phase fixtures

IPL 2026 Match Schedule, Fixtures, First Phase Match List: Defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season opener at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Mar 11, 2026 05:30 PM IST
IPL 2026 first phase schedule was announced on Wednesday. (FILE PHOTO)IPL 2026 first phase schedule was announced on Wednesday. (FILE PHOTO)
2026 IPL Schedule: The first phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 schedule was announced on Wednesday, as defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 28.

Mumbai Indians will open their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29. Chennai Super Kings will begin their campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.

IPL 2025 finalist Punjab Kings meet Gujarat Giants in their first game in Mullanpur.

Here’s the first phase of IPL 2026 schedule:

Match No. Date Day Match (Home vs. Away) Venue
1 28/03/26 Sat Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad Bengaluru
2 29/03/26 Sun Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai
3 30/03/26 Mon Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super Kings Guwahati
4 31/03/26 Tue Punjab Kings vs. Gujarat Titans Mullanpur
5 01/04/26 Wed Lucknow Super Giants vs. Delhi Capitals Lucknow
6 02/04/26 Thu Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata
7 03/04/26 Fri Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab Kings Chennai
8 04/04/26 Sat Delhi Capitals vs. Mumbai Indians Delhi
9 04/04/26 Sat Gujarat Titans vs. Rajasthan Royals Ahmedabad
10 05/04/26 Sun Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Lucknow Super Giants Hyderabad
11 05/04/26 Sun Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru
12 06/04/26 Mon Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Punjab Kings Kolkata
13 07/04/26 Tue Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians Guwahati
14 08/04/26 Wed Delhi Capitals vs. Gujarat Titans Delhi
15 09/04/26 Thu Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Lucknow Super Giants Kolkata
16 10/04/26 Fri Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Guwahati
17 11/04/26 Sat Punjab Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad Mullanpur
18 11/04/26 Sat Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals Chennai
19 12/04/26 Sun Lucknow Super Giants vs. Gujarat Titans Lucknow
20 12/04/26 Sun Mumbai Indians vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai

