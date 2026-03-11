BREAKING | IPL 2026 Schedule: RCB vs SRH on March 28; MI meet KKR, CSK face RR in season opener – Check first phase fixtures

IPL 2026 first phase schedule was announced on Wednesday. (FILE PHOTO)

2026 IPL Schedule: The first phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 schedule was announced on Wednesday, as defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 28.

Mumbai Indians will open their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29. Chennai Super Kings will begin their campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.

IPL 2025 finalist Punjab Kings meet Gujarat Giants in their first game in Mullanpur.

Here’s the first phase of IPL 2026 schedule: