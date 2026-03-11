BREAKING | IPL 2026 Schedule: RCB vs SRH on March 28; MI meet KKR, CSK face RR in season opener – Check first phase fixtures

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
2026 IPL Schedule: The first phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 schedule was announced on Wednesday, as defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 28.
Mumbai Indians will open their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29. Chennai Super Kings will begin their campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.
IPL 2025 finalist Punjab Kings meet Gujarat Giants in their first game in Mullanpur.
Here’s the first phase of IPL 2026 schedule:
|Match No.
|Date
|Day
|Match (Home vs. Away)
|Venue
|1
|28/03/26
|Sat
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Bengaluru
|2
|29/03/26
|Sun
|Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mumbai
|3
|30/03/26
|Mon
|Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super Kings
|Guwahati
|4
|31/03/26
|Tue
|Punjab Kings vs. Gujarat Titans
|Mullanpur
|5
|01/04/26
|Wed
|Lucknow Super Giants vs. Delhi Capitals
|Lucknow
|6
|02/04/26
|Thu
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata
|7
|03/04/26
|Fri
|Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab Kings
|Chennai
|8
|04/04/26
|Sat
|Delhi Capitals vs. Mumbai Indians
|Delhi
|9
|04/04/26
|Sat
|Gujarat Titans vs. Rajasthan Royals
|Ahmedabad
|10
|05/04/26
|Sun
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Lucknow Super Giants
|Hyderabad
|11
|05/04/26
|Sun
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Chennai Super Kings
|Bengaluru
|12
|06/04/26
|Mon
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Punjab Kings
|Kolkata
|13
|07/04/26
|Tue
|Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians
|Guwahati
|14
|08/04/26
|Wed
|Delhi Capitals vs. Gujarat Titans
|Delhi
|15
|09/04/26
|Thu
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Lucknow Super Giants
|Kolkata
|16
|10/04/26
|Fri
|Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Guwahati
|17
|11/04/26
|Sat
|Punjab Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mullanpur
|18
|11/04/26
|Sat
|Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals
|Chennai
|19
|12/04/26
|Sun
|Lucknow Super Giants vs. Gujarat Titans
|Lucknow
|20
|12/04/26
|Sun
|Mumbai Indians vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Mumbai
