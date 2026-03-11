RCB to face SRH in IPL 2026 opener; Bengaluru matches subject to Karnataka govt clearance, full schedule after Assembly poll dates

Reigning Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play the opening game of the 2026 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28 in the fixture list released on Wednesday.

The schedule said that the opening game would take place in Bengaluru. However, the league clarified that matches allocated to the city remain subject to clearance from an ‘Expert Committee’ constituted by the Karnataka government.

“The matches scheduled in Bengaluru are subject to clearance from the Expert Committee constituted by the Government of Karnataka. The committee will conduct a meeting and inspection of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 13, 2026, during which a full-scale mock demonstration of match-day arrangements will be carried out to assess the stadium’s preparedness for hosting IPL matches,” the IPL said in a statement released on Wednesday.