IPL 2026, RR vs RCB Playing 11 Today Match LIVE: Rajasthan, Bengaluru look to extend dominance

IPL Today Match 2026, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Playing 11, Squad LIVE: It’s a top-of-the-table clash in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday as the Rajasthan Royals host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati. RR have been buoyed by the explosive starts they have been provided by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal. RCB, meanwhile, have been flying high thanks to a rejuvenated Devdutt Padikkal and the purple patches that Tim David and Virat Kohli are in.

What has stood out for RCB more, though, is the transformation of their bowling unit. Jacob Duffy has stepped up to partner Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the absence of Josh Hazlewood, delivering incisive spells, while Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma have effectively choked runs in the middle overs.