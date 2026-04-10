IPL 2026, RR vs RCB Playing 11 Today Match LIVE: Rajasthan, Bengaluru look to extend dominance

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IPL Today Match 2026, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Playing 11, Squad LIVE: It’s a top-of-the-table clash in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday as the Rajasthan Royals host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati. RR have been buoyed by the explosive starts they have been provided by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal. RCB, meanwhile, have been flying high thanks to a rejuvenated Devdutt Padikkal and the purple patches that Tim David and Virat Kohli are in.
What has stood out for RCB more, though, is the transformation of their bowling unit. Jacob Duffy has stepped up to partner Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the absence of Josh Hazlewood, delivering incisive spells, while Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma have effectively choked runs in the middle overs.
The Royals, meanwhile, have emerged as one of the most explosive batting units this season, powered by the opening pair of Jaiswal and teenage sensation Sooryavanshi. The duo has consistently provided flying starts, combining clean hitting with fearless stroke-play to put opposition attacks under early pressure. Sooryavanshi has particularly grabbed attention with his audacious stroke-making, including a six off the very first ball he faced from Jasprit Bumrah in the previous game, underlining his fearless approach.
While the 15-year-old has dominated headlines, Jaiswal has quietly showcased his class, anchoring the innings with an unbeaten 77 against Mumbai Indians, blending composure with attacking flair. Their bowling unit too has been on the money, operating with clear plans and executing them with precision, be it hitting hard lengths or nailing yorkers at the death making Rajasthan a well-rounded unit.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma
Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Aman Perala, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Jofra Archer, Kuldeep Sen, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi and Sandeep Sharma.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (captain), Abhinandan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Mangesh Yadav, Kanishk Chouhan, Vihaan Malhotra, Vicky Ostwal, Satvik Deswal.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.