RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026 Match 16 Updates: Parag’s Rajasthan eye Guwahati clean sweep over Bengaluru

IPL Live Score 2026, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Live Cricket Score Updates: Rajasthan Royals will aim to wrap up the Guwahati leg of their season on a high when they take on defending champs RCB at the ACA Barsapara Stadium on Friday night.

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Riyan Parag’s men have put on a tremendous overhaul thus far, with three wins on the bounce and in RCB, they face an interesting test. After trumping CSK in their season opener and edging out the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad in a thriller, Rajasthan’s batting might came to the fore yet again in an 11-over shootout against the Mumbai Indians.

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On a rainy night, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi tore down the MI bowling attack to mould the base for an all-out assault real quick. Parag’s initiation into captaincy has been seamless so far, and the in-form RCB side can pose a stern test tonight.

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Live Updates Apr 10, 2026 03:49 PM IST RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: The best of all worlds? The phenomenon of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expanding with every passing game. In a major litmus test the other night, Sooryavanshi passed by a stunning mark, blasting pace legend Jasprit Bumrah for two sixes in the same over. Renowned coach Zubin Bharucha makes a stunning analysis of Sooryavanshi's otherworldly technique. With a flair that assumes Brian Lara's backlift, Tendulkar's head position and Rahul Dravid's wrists, Sooryavanshi combines traits that usually won't fit together. But with him, all of them somehow just fall into place. READ MORE Apr 10, 2026 03:39 PM IST RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Match Squads Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer, Josh Hazlewood, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Satvik Deswal Apr 10, 2026 03:35 PM IST RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Welcome The weather is predicted to hold up better this evening in Guwahati and the home fans cane heave a sigh of relief. Not that they missed out on anything really the other day when Rajasthan Royals lit up the night sky with a frenetic show. Mumbai Indians had no answers to the dazzling fireworks from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. With a meticulous RCB in town today, it will be interesting to see how they nip the RR opening hurdle up front.