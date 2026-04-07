RR vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Bumrah vs Sooryavanshi battle takes centrestage as Mumbai face Rajasthan

Mumbai are likely to welcome back captain Hardik Pandya in the playing XI today with the all-rounder returning to training. The game will see a mouth-watering clash between the veteran pace ace Jasprit Bumrah and the 15-year-old rookie Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is the tip of the Rajasthan Royals batting spear.

Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

Mumbai Indians squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Trent Boult, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

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Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) clash from IPL 2026. Both teams will play their third game of the season.

How will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi tackle the Jasprit Bumrah challenge

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could come up against Jasprit Bumrah for the first time in Guwahati on Tuesday. (AP Photo)

As teams in the IPL and possibly around the world begin to gather more data on teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, something different caught the eye during the Rajasthan Royals’ match against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

It is now well known that the 15-year-old loves to target the leg-side, in the arc between long-on and square leg. Bowlers have looked to target Sooryvanshi’s stumps and test him against the short ball. However, those tactics have played into the left-hander’s hands, allowing him to hit to the onside and clear the boundary with ease.

On Saturday, though, Sooryavanshi was tested. The GT bowlers consistently bowled on or outside his off-stump to try to negate his strengths and force him to swing across the line. The southpaw, however, seemed ready for the challenge.

In his knock of 31 runs off 18 balls, 22 runs came on the off-side, including a four and a sensational six over third man, as well as runs towards covers and long-off.

READ: Shankar Narayan's piece on the Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Jasprit Bumrah battle