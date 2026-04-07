IPL 2026, RR vs MI: Date, Time, Venue, Predicted Playing XI, Head-to-Head, Pitch Report

IPL 2026, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction: Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals will take on Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians in game 13 of the Indian Premier League 2026 on Tuesday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Rajasthan Royals have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, winning their first two games. Mumbai, on the other hand, broke the jinx, winning their first game since 2012 in the league, but fumbled in the second game against Delhi Capitals in the noon game. Positive news for the five champions is the return of Hardik Pandya, who missed the game against DC due to illness.