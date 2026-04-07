IPL 2026, RR vs MI: Date, Time, Venue, Predicted Playing XI, Head-to-Head, Pitch Report

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IPL 2026, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction: Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals will take on Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians in game 13 of the Indian Premier League 2026 on Tuesday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
Rajasthan Royals have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, winning their first two games. Mumbai, on the other hand, broke the jinx, winning their first game since 2012 in the league, but fumbled in the second game against Delhi Capitals in the noon game. Positive news for the five champions is the return of Hardik Pandya, who missed the game against DC due to illness.
Total Matches: 31
Chennai Super Kings won: 16
Punjab Kings won: 14
Tie: 0
No Result: 1
RR vs MI predicted playing XII
Probable XII: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickleton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande
Probable XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi
Squads:
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Trent Boult, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
Guwahati Stadium Pitch Report
Like most of the surfaces in IPL Barsapara stadium, too, it is a good batting wicket; however, given its geographical location, seam bowlers might get some help with the new ball, but apart from that, it will be another long evening for the bowlers from both sets of teams. If batters get through the first couple of overs, they can pile on runs.
MI vs RR IPL 2026 Live Streaming
Where to watch MI vs RR IPL 2026 match live?
The live streaming of the MI vs RR IPL 2026 will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.