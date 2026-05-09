RR vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Playing 11 Updates: Rajasthan aim to snap inconsistency; Gujarat target top-four entry

Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Ishant Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore
IPL 2026 RR vs GT Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Playing 11 Today Match Updates: With the Indian Premier League 2026 heading toward its business end, the race for playoff spots is heating up rapidly. With just a handful of games left, all 10 teams are pushing their limits to qualify for the top four knockout spots in their larger quest for the ultimate title. On Saturday, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans are up against each other, fighting for two crucial points in Match No. 52 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
RR vs GT Live Match Scorecard, IPL 2026: Watch Here
GT will be looking to secure their fourth straight win and enter the top four for the very first time in IPL 2026. RR, meanwhile, have been blowing hot and cold, with two wins and two defeats in their last four encounters.
Rajasthan started the season in blistering form before slowing down considerably in the latter half. They have lost four of their last six matches, while Shubman Gill’s Gujarat have won six of their last eight.
Scroll down to follow Live Updates of Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Match
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Rajasthan Royals taking on the Gujarat Titans in game 52. Both teams have a chance to make it into the playoffs, while one side has tapered off slightly in Rajasthan, the other side in Gujarat has been doing consistently well. It is going to be a fascinating game of cricket. Do stay with us.
Kyle Jamieson issued warning for aggressive Vaibhav Sooryavanshi send-off, handed one demerit point
Delhi Capitals fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has been handed one demerit point and issued a warning for breaching Level 1 of the IPL Code of Conduct during Indian Premier League Match No. 43 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Jamieson was penalised for showing excessive aggression as he gave a fiery send-off to RR opener and teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after dismissing him for a 2-ball 4. (READ MORE)
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