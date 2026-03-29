IPL 2026 RR vs CSK Match 3: Date, Time, Live Streaming, Predicted Playing XI, Head-to-Head, Pitch Report

IPL 2026, RR vs CSK Match Date, Time, Live Cricket Streaming, Playing 11 Prediction: It is the Sanju Samson derby to start the season for Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. The Kerala wicketkeeper-batter, who was the face of the Royals for so long, is making his debut for CSK, by facing RR themselves at their home. He will be keeping wickets for CSK, with former captain and talisman MS Dhoni out injured and ruled out for the first two weeks of this season.

Meanwhile, CSK themselves will find a stalwart of theirs in the opposition camp. Ravindra Jadeja’s six and four off the last two balls of the 2023 final, off which CSK had needed exactly 10 to win, has a permanent place in the franchise’s folklore but his skills will be turned against them now that he has been traded to RR in exchange of Samson. It is also a bit of a homecoming for Jadeja, he was among the many young, unheralded players in the RR squad led by Shane Warne that won the inaugural IPL title in 2008.