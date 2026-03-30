IPL 2026, RR vs CSK Barsapara Stadium Pitch Report and Weather

IPL 2026, RR vs CSK Barsapara Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast: Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals will take on Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings in match 3 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Monday. Both teams had a tough season last year, with RR finishing in ninth position and CSK finishing in tenth spot.

The main talking points of the game are Sanju Samson. The Kerala-based player has had some of his best seasons at Rajasthan, but now is with Chennai, who have won five trophies and are in a bit of transition themselves, with MS Dhoni coming to the twilight of his career and youngsters blooming in.