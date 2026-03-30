IPL 2026, RR vs CSK Barsapara Stadium Pitch Report and Weather

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IPL 2026, RR vs CSK Barsapara Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast: Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals will take on Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings in match 3 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Monday. Both teams had a tough season last year, with RR finishing in ninth position and CSK finishing in tenth spot.
The main talking points of the game are Sanju Samson. The Kerala-based player has had some of his best seasons at Rajasthan, but now is with Chennai, who have won five trophies and are in a bit of transition themselves, with MS Dhoni coming to the twilight of his career and youngsters blooming in.
As per Rajasthan, they too had made some tough calls and appointed Riyan Parag as the skipper with a few fresh, talented young faces and will be hoping that talent gets converted into performance in the upcoming season. They have got Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran from the Samson deal. Although Curran is injured, Jadeja is expected to play a huge part.
Like most of the surfaces in IPL Barsapara stadium, too, it is a good batting wicket; however, given its geographical location, seam bowlers might get some help with the new ball, but apart from that, it will be another long evening for the bowlers from both sets of teams. If batters get through the first couple of overs, they can pile on runs.
The maximum temperature is expected to be 27 degrees Celsius, and the minimum is expected to be 19 degrees Celsius on Monday. However, there are chances of rain for the clash according to the Accuweather app, with most of the day expected to be cloudy, hence the team which might be winning the toss might be tempted to field first to gain an advantage if it were to rain during the game.
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